Qiskit Pocket Guide

Why is the quantum computing market expected to grow by nearly $1.3 billion over the next five years?

Given their quantum mechanical nature, quantum computers can solve difficult problems in fields such as chemistry, optimization, finance, and machine learning that classical computers find impossible to unravel.

This pocket guide provides software developers with a quick reference to Qiskit, an open source SDK for working with quantum computers.

Packed with helpful programming examples, tables, figures, and lists, this handy book helps you find the information you need to develop and debug quantum programs. Whether you're focused on business, engineering, or scientific applications, you'll learn how to choose and apply the appropriate Qiskit classes, methods, and functions. You'll also learn how to use the latest version of the Open Quantum Assembly Language, OpenQASM 3.0.