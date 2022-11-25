Book description
Why is the quantum computing market expected to grow by nearly $1.3 billion over the next five years?
Given their quantum mechanical nature, quantum computers can solve difficult problems in fields such as chemistry, optimization, finance, and machine learning that classical computers find impossible to unravel.
This pocket guide provides software developers with a quick reference to Qiskit, an open source SDK for working with quantum computers.
Packed with helpful programming examples, tables, figures, and lists, this handy book helps you find the information you need to develop and debug quantum programs. Whether you're focused on business, engineering, or scientific applications, you'll learn how to choose and apply the appropriate Qiskit classes, methods, and functions. You'll also learn how to use the latest version of the Open Quantum Assembly Language, OpenQASM 3.0.
Table of contents
1. Quantum Circuits and Operations
- Constructing Quantum Circuits
- Instructions and Gates
- Parameterized Quantum Circuits
- 2. Running Quantum Circuits
- 3. Visualizing Quantum Measurements and States
- 4. Using the Transpiler
- 5. Quantum Information
- 6. Operator Flow
7. Quantum Algorithms
- Background on Quantum Algorithms
- Using the Algorithms Module
- Traditional Quantum Algorithms
- Eigensolvers
8. Qiskit Circuit Library Standard Operations
- Standard Instructions
- Standard Single-Qubit Gates
- Standard Multi-Qubit Gates
- Title: Qiskit Pocket Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098112400
