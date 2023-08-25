R for Data Science, 2nd Edition

Book description
Learn how to use R to turn data into insight, knowledge, and understanding. Ideal for current and aspiring data scientists, this book introduces you to doing data science with R and RStudio, as well as the tidyverse—a collection of R packages designed to work together to make data science fast, fluent, and fun. Even if you have no programming experience, this updated edition will have you doing data science quickly.
You'll learn how to import, transform, and visualize your data and communicate the results. And you'll get a complete, big-picture understanding of the data science cycle and the basic tools you need to manage the details. Each section in this edition includes exercises to help you practice what you've learned along the way.
Updated for the latest tidyverse best practices, new chapters dive deeper into visualization and data wrangling, show you how to get data from spreadsheets, databases, and websites, and help you make the most of new programming tools.
You'll learn how to:
- Visualize-create plots for data exploration and communication of results
- Transform-discover types of variables and the tools you can use to work with them
- Import-get data into R and in a form convenient for analysis
- Program-learn R tools for solving data problems with greater clarity and ease
- Communicate-integrate prose, code, and results with Quarto
Table of contents
- I. Whole game
-
1. Data visualization
- Introduction
- First steps
- ggplot2 calls
- Visualizing distributions
- Visualizing relationships
- Saving your plots
- Common problems
- Summary
- 2. Workflow: basics
-
3. Data transformation
- Introduction
- Rows
- Columns
- Groups
- Case study: aggregates and sample size
- Summary
- 4. Workflow: pipes
- 5. Data tidying
- 6. Workflow: code style
- 7. Data import
- 8. Workflow: scripts and projects
- 9. Workflow: getting help
- II. Visualize
- 10. Layers
- 11. Exploratory data analysis
- 12. Communication
- III. Transform
-
13. Logical vectors
- Introduction
- Comparisons
- Boolean algebra
- Summaries
- Conditional transformations
- Summary
-
14. Numbers
- Introduction
- Making numbers
- Counts
- Numeric transformations
- General transformations
- Numeric summaries
- Summary
-
15. Strings
- Introduction
- Creating a string
- Creating many strings from data
- Extracting data from strings
- Letters
- Non-English text
- Summary
-
16. Regular expressions
- Introduction
- Pattern basics
- Key functions
- Pattern details
- Pattern control
- Practice
- Regular expressions in other places
- Summary
- 17. Factors
- 18. Dates and times
- 19. Missing values
-
20. Joins
- Introduction
- Keys
- Basic joins
- How do joins work?
- Non-equi joins
- Summary
- IV. Import
- 21. Spreadsheets
-
22. Databases
- Introduction
- Database basics
- Connecting to a database
- DBI basics
- dbplyr basics
- SQL
- Function translations
- Summary
- 23. Arrow
- 24. Hierarchical data
-
25. Web scraping
- Prerequisites
- Scraping ethics and legalities
- HTML basics
- Extracting data
- Finding the right selectors
- Putting it all together
- Dynamic sites
- Summary
- V. Program
-
26. Functions
- Introduction
- Vector functions
- Data frame functions
- Plot functions
- Style
- Summary
-
27. Iteration
- Introduction
- Modifying multiple columns
- Reading multiple files
- Saving multiple outputs
- Summary
- 28. A field guide to base R
- VI. Communicate
-
29. Quarto
- Introduction
- Quarto basics
- Visual editor
- Source editor
- Code chunks
- Figures
- Tables
- Caching
- YAML header
- Workflow
- Learning more
- 30. Quarto formats
Product information
- Title: R for Data Science, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492097402
