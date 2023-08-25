R for Data Science, 2nd Edition

Learn how to use R to turn data into insight, knowledge, and understanding. Ideal for current and aspiring data scientists, this book introduces you to doing data science with R and RStudio, as well as the tidyverse—a collection of R packages designed to work together to make data science fast, fluent, and fun. Even if you have no programming experience, this updated edition will have you doing data science quickly.

You'll learn how to import, transform, and visualize your data and communicate the results. And you'll get a complete, big-picture understanding of the data science cycle and the basic tools you need to manage the details. Each section in this edition includes exercises to help you practice what you've learned along the way.

Updated for the latest tidyverse best practices, new chapters dive deeper into visualization and data wrangling, show you how to get data from spreadsheets, databases, and websites, and help you make the most of new programming tools.

You'll learn how to: