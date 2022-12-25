Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 4th Edition

Book description
If you've started to work with Raspberry Pi, you know that Raspberry Pi's capabilities are continually expanding. The fourth edition of this popular cookbook provides more than 200 hands-on recipes (complete with code) that show you how to run this tiny low-cost computer with Linux, program it with Python, hook it up to sensors and motors, and use it with the internet of things (IoT). This new edition includes new chapters on the Raspberry Pi Pico and machine learning with the Raspberry Pi.
These easy-to-use recipes will show you, step-by-step, how to:
- Set up your Raspberry Pi and connect to a network
- Work with its Linux-based operating system
- Program your Raspberry Pi with Python
- Give your Pi "eyes" with computer vision
- Recognize objects from video and sounds using machine learning
- Control hardware through the GPIO connector
- Use your Raspberry Pi to run different types of motors
- Work with switches, keypads, and other digital inputs
- Use sensors to measure temperature, light, and distance
- Connect to IoT devices in various ways and automate your home
- Use the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board with your Raspberry Pi
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Setup and Management
- 1.0. Introduction
- 1.1. Selecting a Model of Raspberry Pi
- 1.2. Connecting the System
- 1.3. Enclosing a Raspberry Pi
- 1.4. Selecting a Power Supply
- 1.5. Selecting an Operating System
- 1.6. Installing an Operating System Using Pi Imager
- 1.7. Booting Up Your Raspberry Pi for the First Time
- 1.8. Booting from a Real Hard Disk or USB Flash Drive
- 1.9. Connecting a DVI or VGA Monitor
- 1.10. Using a Composite Video Monitor/TV
- 1.11. Adjusting the Picture Size on Your Monitor
- 1.12. Maximizing Performance
- 1.13. Changing Your Password
- 1.14. Shutting Down Your Raspberry Pi
- 1.15. Installing the Raspberry Pi Camera Module
- 1.16. Using Bluetooth
-
2. Networking
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. Connecting to a Wired Network
- 2.2. Finding Your IP Address
- 2.3. Setting a Static IP Address
- 2.4. Setting the Network Name of a Raspberry Pi
- 2.5. Setting Up a Wireless Connection
- 2.6. Connecting with a Console Lead
- 2.7. Controlling the Pi Remotely with SSH
- 2.8. Controlling the Pi Remotely with VNC
- 2.9. File Sharing on a Mac Network
- 2.10. Using a Raspberry Pi for Network Attached Storage
- 2.11. Setting Up a Network Printer
-
3. Operating System
- 3.0. Introduction
- 3.1. Browsing Files Graphically
- 3.2. Copying Files onto a USB Flash Drive
- 3.3. Starting a Terminal Session
- 3.4. Navigating the Filesystem Using a Terminal
- 3.5. Copying a File or Folder
- 3.6. Renaming a File or Folder
- 3.7. Editing a File
- 3.8. Viewing the Contents of a File
- 3.9. Creating a File Without Using an Editor
- 3.10. Creating a Directory
- 3.11. Deleting a File or Directory
- 3.12. Performing Tasks with Superuser Privileges
- 3.13. Understanding File Permissions
- 3.14. Changing File Permissions
- 3.15. Changing File Ownership
- 3.16. Making a Screen Capture
- 3.17. Installing Software with apt-get
- 3.18. Removing Software Installed with apt-get
- 3.19. Installing Python Packages with Pip
- 3.20. Fetching Files from the Command Line
- 3.21. Fetching Source Code with Git
- 3.22. Fetching This Book’s Accompanying Code
- 3.23. Running a Program or Script Automatically on Startup
- 3.24. Running a Program or Script Automatically as a Service
- 3.25. Running a Program or Script Automatically at Regular Intervals
- 3.26. Finding Things
- 3.27. Using the Command-Line History
- 3.28. Monitoring Processor Activity
- 3.29. Working with File Archives
- 3.30. Listing Connected USB Devices
- 3.31. Redirecting Output from the Command Line to a File
- 3.32. Concatenating Files
- 3.33. Using Pipes
- 3.34. Hiding Output to the Terminal
- 3.35. Running Programs in the Background
- 3.36. Creating Command Aliases
- 3.37. Setting the Date and Time
- 3.38. Finding Out How Much Room You Have on the SD Card
- 3.39. Find Out What Operating System Version You Are Running
- 3.40. Updating RaspberryPi OS
-
4. Using Ready-Made Software
- 4.0. Introduction
- 4.1. Making a Media Center
- 4.2. Installing Recommended Software
- 4.3. Making a Webcam Server
- 4.4. Running a Vintage Game Console Emulator
- 4.5. Running Minecraft: Pi Edition
- 4.6. Turning your Raspberry Pi into a Radio Transmitter
- 4.7. Editing Bitmap Images
- 4.8. Editing Vector Images
- 4.9. Using Bookshelf
- 4.10. Playing Internet Radio
- 4.11. Using VisualStudio Code
- 4.12. Controlling a Laser Cutter
-
5. Python Basics
- 5.0. Introduction
- 5.1. Deciding Between Python 2 and Python 3
- 5.2. Choosing a Python Editor
- 5.3. Editing Python Programs with Thonny
- 5.4. Editing Python Programs with Mu
- 5.5. Using the Python Console
- 5.6. Running Python Programs from the Terminal
- 5.7. Assigning Names to Values (Variables)
- 5.8. Displaying Output
- 5.9. Reading User Input
- 5.10. Using Arithmetic Operators
- 5.11. Creating Strings
- 5.12. Concatenating (Joining) Strings
- 5.13. Converting Numbers into Strings
- 5.14. Converting Strings into Numbers
- 5.15. Finding the Length of a String
- 5.16. Finding the Position of One String Within Another
- 5.17. Extracting Part of a String
- 5.18. Replacing One String of Characters with Another Within a String
- 5.19. Converting a String to Uppercase or Lowercase
- 5.20. Running Commands Conditionally
- 5.21. Comparing Values
- 5.22. Using Logical Operators
- 5.23. Repeating Instructions an Exact Number of Times
- 5.24. Repeating Instructions Until Some Condition Changes
- 5.25. Breaking Out of a Loop
- 5.26. Defining a Function in Python
-
6. Python Lists and Dictionaries
- 6.0. Introduction
- 6.1. Creating a List
- 6.2. Accessing Elements of a List
- 6.3. Finding the Length of a List
- 6.4. Adding Elements to a List
- 6.5. Removing Elements from a List
- 6.6. Creating a List by Parsing a String
- 6.7. Iterating Over a List
- 6.8. Enumerating a List
- 6.9. Sorting a List
- 6.10. Cutting Up a List
- 6.11. Comprehensions
- 6.12. Creating a Dictionary
- 6.13. Accessing a Dictionary
- 6.14. Removing Entries from a Dictionary
- 6.15. Iterating Over Dictionaries
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098130923
