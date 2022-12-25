Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 4th Edition

Raspberry Pi Cookbook, 4th Edition

by Simon Monk
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098130923

Book description

If you've started to work with Raspberry Pi, you know that Raspberry Pi's capabilities are continually expanding. The fourth edition of this popular cookbook provides more than 200 hands-on recipes (complete with code) that show you how to run this tiny low-cost computer with Linux, program it with Python, hook it up to sensors and motors, and use it with the internet of things (IoT). This new edition includes new chapters on the Raspberry Pi Pico and machine learning with the Raspberry Pi.

These easy-to-use recipes will show you, step-by-step, how to:

  • Set up your Raspberry Pi and connect to a network
  • Work with its Linux-based operating system
  • Program your Raspberry Pi with Python
  • Give your Pi "eyes" with computer vision
  • Recognize objects from video and sounds using machine learning
  • Control hardware through the GPIO connector
  • Use your Raspberry Pi to run different types of motors
  • Work with switches, keypads, and other digital inputs
  • Use sensors to measure temperature, light, and distance
  • Connect to IoT devices in various ways and automate your home
  • Use the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller board with your Raspberry Pi

Table of contents

  1. 1. Setup and Management
    1. 1.0. Introduction
    2. 1.1. Selecting a Model of Raspberry Pi
    3. 1.2. Connecting the System
    4. 1.3. Enclosing a Raspberry Pi
    5. 1.4. Selecting a Power Supply
    6. 1.5. Selecting an Operating System
    7. 1.6. Installing an Operating System Using Pi Imager
    8. 1.7. Booting Up Your Raspberry Pi for the First Time
    9. 1.8. Booting from a Real Hard Disk or USB Flash Drive
    10. 1.9. Connecting a DVI or VGA Monitor
    11. 1.10. Using a Composite Video Monitor/TV
    12. 1.11. Adjusting the Picture Size on Your Monitor
    13. 1.12. Maximizing Performance
    14. 1.13. Changing Your Password
    15. 1.14. Shutting Down Your Raspberry Pi
    16. 1.15. Installing the Raspberry Pi Camera Module
    17. 1.16. Using Bluetooth
  2. 2. Networking
    1. 2.0. Introduction
    2. 2.1. Connecting to a Wired Network
    3. 2.2. Finding Your IP Address
    4. 2.3. Setting a Static IP Address
    5. 2.4. Setting the Network Name of a Raspberry Pi
    6. 2.5. Setting Up a Wireless Connection
    7. 2.6. Connecting with a Console Lead
    8. 2.7. Controlling the Pi Remotely with SSH
    9. 2.8. Controlling the Pi Remotely with VNC
    10. 2.9. File Sharing on a Mac Network
    11. 2.10. Using a Raspberry Pi for Network Attached Storage 
    12. 2.11. Setting Up a Network Printer 
  3. 3. Operating System
    1. 3.0. Introduction
    2. 3.1. Browsing Files Graphically
    3. 3.2. Copying Files onto a USB Flash Drive
    4. 3.3. Starting a Terminal Session
    5. 3.4. Navigating the Filesystem Using a Terminal
    6. 3.5. Copying a File or Folder
    7. 3.6. Renaming a File or Folder
    8. 3.7. Editing a File
    9. 3.8. Viewing the Contents of a File
    10. 3.9. Creating a File Without Using an Editor
    11. 3.10. Creating a Directory
    12. 3.11. Deleting a File or Directory
    13. 3.12. Performing Tasks with Superuser Privileges
    14. 3.13. Understanding File Permissions
    15. 3.14. Changing File Permissions
    16. 3.15. Changing File Ownership
    17. 3.16. Making a Screen Capture
    18. 3.17. Installing Software with apt-get
    19. 3.18. Removing Software Installed with apt-get
    20. 3.19. Installing Python Packages with Pip
    21. 3.20. Fetching Files from the Command Line
    22. 3.21. Fetching Source Code with Git
    23. 3.22. Fetching This Book’s Accompanying Code
    24. 3.23. Running a Program or Script Automatically on Startup
    25. 3.24. Running a Program or Script Automatically as a Service
    26. 3.25. Running a Program or Script Automatically at Regular Intervals
    27. 3.26. Finding Things
    28. 3.27. Using the Command-Line History
    29. 3.28. Monitoring Processor Activity
    30. 3.29. Working with File Archives
    31. 3.30. Listing Connected USB Devices
    32. 3.31. Redirecting Output from the Command Line to a File
    33. 3.32. Concatenating Files
    34. 3.33. Using Pipes
    35. 3.34. Hiding Output to the Terminal
    36. 3.35. Running Programs in the Background
    37. 3.36. Creating Command Aliases
    38. 3.37. Setting the Date and Time
    39. 3.38. Finding Out How Much Room You Have on the SD Card
    40. 3.39. Find Out What Operating System Version You Are Running
    41. 3.40. Updating RaspberryPi OS
  4. 4. Using Ready-Made Software
    1. 4.0. Introduction
    2. 4.1. Making a Media Center
    3. 4.2. Installing Recommended Software
    4. 4.3. Making a Webcam Server
    5. 4.4. Running a Vintage Game Console Emulator
    6. 4.5. Running Minecraft: Pi Edition
    7. 4.6. Turning your Raspberry Pi into a Radio Transmitter
    8. 4.7. Editing Bitmap Images
    9. 4.8. Editing Vector Images
    10. 4.9. Using Bookshelf
    11. 4.10. Playing Internet Radio
    12. 4.11. Using VisualStudio Code
    13. 4.12. Controlling a Laser Cutter
  5. 5. Python Basics
    1. 5.0. Introduction
    2. 5.1. Deciding Between Python 2 and Python 3
    3. 5.2. Choosing a Python Editor
    4. 5.3. Editing Python Programs with Thonny
    5. 5.4. Editing Python Programs with Mu
    6. 5.5. Using the Python Console
    7. 5.6. Running Python Programs from the Terminal
    8. 5.7. Assigning Names to Values (Variables)
    9. 5.8. Displaying Output
    10. 5.9. Reading User Input
    11. 5.10. Using Arithmetic Operators
    12. 5.11. Creating Strings
    13. 5.12. Concatenating (Joining) Strings
    14. 5.13. Converting Numbers into Strings
    15. 5.14. Converting Strings into Numbers
    16. 5.15. Finding the Length of a String
    17. 5.16. Finding the Position of One String Within Another
    18. 5.17. Extracting Part of a String
    19. 5.18. Replacing One String of Characters with Another Within a String
    20. 5.19. Converting a String to Uppercase or Lowercase
    21. 5.20. Running Commands Conditionally
    22. 5.21. Comparing Values
    23. 5.22. Using Logical Operators
    24. 5.23. Repeating Instructions an Exact Number of Times
    25. 5.24. Repeating Instructions Until Some Condition Changes
    26. 5.25. Breaking Out of a Loop
    27. 5.26. Defining a Function in Python
  6. 6. Python Lists and Dictionaries
    1. 6.0. Introduction
    2. 6.1. Creating a List
    3. 6.2. Accessing Elements of a List
    4. 6.3. Finding the Length of a List
    5. 6.4. Adding Elements to a List
    6. 6.5. Removing Elements from a List
    7. 6.6. Creating a List by Parsing a String
    8. 6.7. Iterating Over a List
    9. 6.8. Enumerating a List
    10. 6.9. Sorting a List
    11. 6.10. Cutting Up a List
    12. 6.11. Comprehensions
    13. 6.12. Creating a Dictionary
    14. 6.13. Accessing a Dictionary
    15. 6.14. Removing Entries from a Dictionary
    16. 6.15. Iterating Over Dictionaries
  7. About the Author

