React: Up & Running, 2nd Edition

Hit the ground running with React, the open source technology from Facebook for building rich web applications fast. Updated for the latest React release, the second edition of this hands-on guide shows you how to build React components and organize them into maintainable large-scale apps. If you're familiar with JavaScript syntax, you're ready to get started.
Through the course of this book, author Stoyan Stefanov helps web developers and programmers build a complete single-page application. You'll quickly learn why some developers consider React the key to the web app development puzzle.
- Set up React and write your first "Hello, World" web app
- Create and use custom React components alongside generic DOM components
- Build a data table component that lets you edit, sort, search, and export its contents
- Master the JSX syntax
- Use built-in Hooks and create your own custom ones
- Manage the app's data flow with reducers and contexts
- Use Create React App to take care of the build process and focus on React itself
- Build a complete custom app that lets you store data on the client
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Hello World
-
2. The Life of a Component
- A Custom Function Component
- A Custom Class Component
- Properties
- State
- A textarea Component
- Make It Stateful
- A Note on DOM Events
- Props Versus State
- Props in Initial State: an Antipattern
- Accessing the Component from the Outside
- Lifecycle Methods
- Lifecycle Example: Log It All
- Lifecycle Example: Using a Child Component
- Performance Win: Prevent Component Updates
- Whatever Happened to Function Components?
-
3. Excel: A Fancy Table Component
- Data First
- Table Headers Loop
- Table Headers Loop, a Terse Version
- Debugging the Console Warning
- Adding <td> Content
- Sorting
- Sorting UI Cues
- Editing Data
- Search
- Instant Replay
- Download the Table Data
- Fetching Data
-
4. Functional Excel
- A Quick Refresher: Function versus Class Components
- Rendering the Data
- The State Hook
- Sorting the Table
- Editing Data
- Searching
- Lifecycles in a World of Hooks
- A Custom Hook
- Wrapping up the Replay
- useReducer
- Excel Component with a Reducer
-
5. JSX
- A Couple Tools
- Whitespace in JSX
- Comments in JSX
- HTML Entities
- Spread Attributes
- Returning Multiple Nodes in JSX
- Differences Between JSX and HTML
- Namespaced Components
- JSX and Forms
- 6. Setting Up for App Development
-
7. Building the App’s Components
- Setup
- Start Coding
- Refactoring the Excel Component
- Version 0.0.1 of the New App
- CSS
- Local Storage
- The Components
- Logo and a Body
- <Button> Component
- Forms
- <Actions>
- Dialogs
- Header
- App Config
- <Excel>: New and Improved
-
8. The Finished App
- Updated App.js
- DataFlow Component
- Job Done
- Context
- Next Steps
- Providing Context
- Consuming Context
- Updating Discovery
- Routing
- The End
- Index
Product information
- Title: React: Up & Running, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492051466
