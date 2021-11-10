Reactive Systems in Java

Reactive systems and event-driven architecture are becoming indispensable to application design, and companies are taking note. Reactive systems ensure that applications are responsive, resilient, and elastic no matter what failures or errors may be occurring, while event-driven architecture offers a flexible and composable option for distributed systems. This practical book helps Java developers bring these approaches together using Quarkus 2.x, the Kubernetes-native Java framework.

Clement Escoffier and Ken Finnigan show you how to take advantage of event-driven and reactive principles to build robust distributed systems, reducing latency and increasing throughput, particularly in microservices and serverless applications. You'll also get a foundation in Quarkus to help you create true Kubernetes-native applications for the cloud.