Reactive Systems in Java

Reactive systems and event-driven architecture are becoming indispensable to application design, and companies are taking note. Reactive systems ensure that applications are responsive, resilient, and elastic no matter what failures or errors may be occurring, while event-driven architecture offers a flexible and composable option for distributed systems. This practical book helps Java developers bring these approaches together using Quarkus 2.x, the Kubernetes-native Java framework.
Clement Escoffier and Ken Finnigan show you how to take advantage of event-driven and reactive principles to build robust distributed systems, reducing latency and increasing throughput, particularly in microservices and serverless applications. You'll also get a foundation in Quarkus to help you create true Kubernetes-native applications for the cloud.
- Understand the fundamentals of reactive systems and event-driven architecture
- Learn how to use Quarkus to build reactive applications
- Combine Quarkus with Apache Kafka or AMQP to build reactive systems
- Develop microservices that utilize messages with Quarkus for use in event-driven architectures
- Learn how to integrate external messaging systems, such as Apache Kafka, with Quarkus
- Build applications with Quarkus using reactive systems and reactive programming concepts
- Preface
- I. Reactive and Quarkus Introduction
- 1. Reactive in a Nutshell
- 2. Introduction to Quarkus
- II. Reactive and Event-Driven Applications
- 3. The Dark Side of Distributed Systems
4. Design Principles of Reactive Systems
- Reactive Systems 101
- Commands and Events
- Destinations and Space Decoupling
- Time Decoupling
- The Role of Nonblocking Input/Output
- Anatomy of Reactive Applications
- Summary
5. Reactive Programming:
Taming the Asynchronicity
- Asynchronous Code and Patterns
- Using Futures
- Project Loom: Virtual Threads and Carrier Threads
- Reactive Programming
- Reactive Streams and the Need for Flow Control
- Summary
- III. Building Reactive Applications and Systems with Quarkus
- 6. Quarkus: Reactive Engine
- 7. Mutiny: An Event-Driven Reactive Programming API
- 8. HTTP with Reactive in Mind
- 9. Accessing Data Reactively
- IV. Connecting the Dots
10. Reactive Messaging: The Connective Tissue
- From Reactive Applications to Reactive Systems
- Building Message-Based Applications
- Putting Everything Together
- Summary
11. The Event Bus: The Backbone
- Kafka or AMQP: Picking the Right Tool
- Building Reactive Systems with Kafka
- Building Reactive Systems with AMQP
- Summary
12. Reactive REST Client: Connecting
with HTTP Endpoints
- Interacting with an HTTP Endpoint
- The REST Client Reactive
- Blocking and Nonblocking
- Handling Failures
- Building API Gateways with the RESTEasy Reactive Client
- Using the REST Client in Messaging Applications
- Summary
- 13. Observing Reactive and Event-Driven Architectures
- Conclusion
- Index
- Title: Reactive Systems in Java
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492091721
