Restful Web API Patterns and Practices Cookbook

Many organizations today orchestrate and maintain apps that rely on other people's services. Software designers, developers, and architects in those companies often work to coordinate and maintain apps based on existing microservices, including third-party services that run outside their ecosystem. This cookbook provides proven recipes to help you get those many disparate parts to work together in your network.

Author Mike Amundsen provides step-by-step solutions for finding, connecting, and maintaining applications designed and built by people outside the organization. Whether you're working on human-centric mobile apps or creating high-powered machine-to-machine solutions, this guide shows you the rules, routines, commands, and protocols--the glue--that integrates individual microservices so they can function together in a safe, scalable, and reliable way.