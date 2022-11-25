Rust Atomics and Locks

The Rust programming language is extremely well-suited for concurrency, and its ecosystem has many libraries that include lots of concurrent data structures, locks, and more. But implementing those structures correctly can be very difficult. Even in the most well-used libraries, memory ordering bugs are not uncommon.

In this practical book, Mara Bos, leader of the Rust library team, helps Rust programmers of all levels gain a clear understanding of low-level concurrency. You'll learn everything about atomics and memory ordering and how they're combined with basic operating system APIs to build common primitives like mutexes and condition variables. Once you're done, you'll have a firm grasp of how Rust's memory model, the processor, and the roles of the operating system all fit together.

With this guide, you'll learn: