Book description
Serverless computing enables developers to concentrate solely on their applications rather than worry about where they've been deployed. With the Ray general-purpose serverless implementation in Python, programmers and data scientists can hide servers, implement stateful applications, support direct communication between tasks, and access hardware accelerators.
In this book, authors Holden Karau and Boris Lublinsky show you how to scale existing Python applications and pipelines, allowing you to stay in the Python ecosystem while avoiding single points of failure and manual scheduling. If your data processing has grown beyond what a single computer can handle, this book is for you.
Written by experienced software architecture practitioners, Scaling Python with Ray is ideal for software architects and developers eager to explore successful case studies and learn more about decision and measurement effectiveness. This book covers distributed processing (the pure Python implementation of serverless) and shows you how to:
- Implement stateful applications with Ray actors
- Build workflow management in Ray
- Use Ray as a unified platform for batch and streaming
- Implement advanced data processing with Ray
- Apply microservices with Ray platform
- Implement reliable Ray applications
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. What Is Ray?
- 2. Getting Started with Ray (Locally)
- 3. Ray Remote Functions
- 4. Remote Actors
- 5. Ray Design Details
- 6. Implementing streaming applications
- 7. Implementing Microservices
8. Advanced Data With Ray
- Creating and Saving Ray Datasets
- Using Ray Datasets with Different Tools
- Tools on Ray Datasets
- Built-in Ray DataSet operations
- How Ray Datasets are Implemented
- Conclusion
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Scaling Python with Ray
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098118808
