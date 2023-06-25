Book description
Information security is broken. Year after year, attackers remain unchallenged and undeterred, while engineering teams feel mounting pressure to design, build, and operate "secure" systems. Attacks can't be prevented, mental models of systems are incomplete, and our digital world constantly evolves. How can we verify that our systems behave the way we expect? What can we do to improve our systems' resilience?
In this pragmatic and comprehensive guide, authors Kelly Shortridge and Aaron Rinehart help you navigate the challenges of securing complex software systems. Using the principles and practices of security chaos engineering, they explore how you can cultivate resilience across the software delivery lifecycle. Attackers and systems will change, but by preparing for adverse events you can ensure it does not disrupt your ability to innovate, move quickly, and achieve your engineering and business goals.
You will:
- Learn how to design a modern security program aligned to business and engineering goals
- Make informed decisions at each phase of software delivery to nurture resilience to attack
- Understand the complex systems dynamics upon which security outcomes depend
- Navigate technical and organizational trade-offs that distort defensive decision making
- Explore chaos experimentation as a tool for verifying critical assumptions about systems security and the ROI of security investments
- Peek behind the scenes of major enterprises that leverage security chaos engineering and learn from their practices
Table of contents
-
1. Resilience in Systems Security
- What is a complex system?
- What is failure?
- What is resilience?
- Resilience is a Verb
- Resilience: Myth vs. Reality
- SCE vs. Security Theater
- Summary
-
2. Failure-tolerant, Curious, and Decentralized Security
- Thinking about Security Strategy
- Failure-tolerant
- Curious
- Decentralized
- Summary
