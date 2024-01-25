Serverless Development on AWS

Book description
The adoption of serverless is on the rise, but until now, little guidance has been available for development teams that want to apply this technology on AWS. This definitive guide is packed with architectural, security, and data best practices and patterns for architects and engineers who want to build reliable enterprise-scale serverless solutions.
Sheen Brisals, an AWS Serverless Hero, and Luke Hedger, an AWS Community Builder, outline the serverless adoption requirements for an enterprise, examine the development tools your team needs, and explain in depth the nuances of testing event-driven and distributed serverless services. You'll gain practical guidance for keeping up with change and learn how to build serverless solutions with sustainability in mind.
- Examine the serverless technology ecosystem and AWS services needed to develop serverless applications
- Learn the approach and preparation required for a successful serverless adoption in an enterprise
- Learn serverless architectures and implementation patterns
- Design, develop, and test distributed serverless microservices on AWS cloud
- Apply security best practices while building serverless solutions
- Identify and adapt the implementation patterns for your particular use case
- Incorporate the necessary measures for observable serverless applications
- Implement sustainable serverless applications in the cloud
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introduction to Serverless on AWS
- The road to serverless
- The characteristics of serverless technology
- The unique benefits of serverless
- The parts of a serverless application and its ecosystem
- Why is AWS cloud a great platform for serverless?
- Summary
-
Interview with an industry expert
- Q: Why does the software industry need serverless technology?
- Q: As the author of the first book on AWS Lambda, what has changed in serverless since your early experience?
- Q: In your role as a technology evangelist, you work with several teams. How does serverless as a technology enable teams of different sizes to innovate and build solutions faster?
- Q: As the leading cloud platform for developing serverless applications, what measures does AWS take to think ahead and bring new services to its consumers?
- Q: What advice would you give to the readers starting their personal or organizational serverless adoption journey?
-
2. Enterprise Readiness for Serverless
- Preparing for ‘thinking in serverless’
- Vendor lock-in demystified
- Strategies for migrating legacy applications to serverless
- Growing serverless talents
- Summary
- Interview with an industry expert
-
3. Software Architecture for Building Serverless Microservices
- Software architecture need not be complex!
- Popular architectural patterns
- Characteristics of a Microservice
- Breaking down a problem to identify its parts
- Event-driven architecture for microservices development
- Summary
-
4. Serverless and Security
- Security Can Be Simple
- Think like a hacker
- Securing the serverless supply chain
- Protecting serverless APIs
- Protecting data
- Security in production
Product information
- Title: Serverless Development on AWS
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098141912
