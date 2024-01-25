Serverless Development on AWS

Serverless Development on AWS

by Sheen Brisals, Luke Hedger
Released January 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098141912

Book description

The adoption of serverless is on the rise, but until now, little guidance has been available for development teams that want to apply this technology on AWS. This definitive guide is packed with architectural, security, and data best practices and patterns for architects and engineers who want to build reliable enterprise-scale serverless solutions.

Sheen Brisals, an AWS Serverless Hero, and Luke Hedger, an AWS Community Builder, outline the serverless adoption requirements for an enterprise, examine the development tools your team needs, and explain in depth the nuances of testing event-driven and distributed serverless services. You'll gain practical guidance for keeping up with change and learn how to build serverless solutions with sustainability in mind.

  • Examine the serverless technology ecosystem and AWS services needed to develop serverless applications
  • Learn the approach and preparation required for a successful serverless adoption in an enterprise
  • Learn serverless architectures and implementation patterns
  • Design, develop, and test distributed serverless microservices on AWS cloud
  • Apply security best practices while building serverless solutions
  • Identify and adapt the implementation patterns for your particular use case
  • Incorporate the necessary measures for observable serverless applications
  • Implement sustainable serverless applications in the cloud

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction to Serverless on AWS
    1. The road to serverless
      1. From Mainframe computing to modern cloud
      2. The influence of running everything as a service
    2. The characteristics of serverless technology
      1. Pay-per-use
      2. Autoscaling and scale to zero
      3. High availability
      4. Cold start
    3. The unique benefits of serverless
      1. Individuality and granularity of resources
      2. Ability to optimize services at depth for cost, performance, and sustainability
      3. Support for deeper security and data privacy measures
      4. Incremental and iterative development
      5. Multi-skilled diverse engineering teams
    4. The parts of a serverless application and its ecosystem
      1. The factors that form a serverless ecosystem
    5. Why is AWS cloud a great platform for serverless?
      1. The popularity of serverless services from AWS
      2. AWS Well-Architected Framework
      3. AWS technical support models to suit your needs
      4. AWS developer community support
    6. Summary
    7. Interview with an industry expert
      1. Q: Why does the software industry need serverless technology?
      2. Q: As the author of the first book on AWS Lambda, what has changed in serverless since your early experience?
      3. Q: In your role as a technology evangelist, you work with several teams. How does serverless as a technology enable teams of different sizes to innovate and build solutions faster?
      4. Q: As the leading cloud platform for developing serverless applications, what measures does AWS take to think ahead and bring new services to its consumers?
      5. Q: What advice would you give to the readers starting their personal or organizational serverless adoption journey?
  2. 2. Enterprise Readiness for Serverless
    1. Preparing for ‘thinking in serverless’
      1. Creating a serverless mindset
      2. The first principles for a successful serverless adoption
      3. Assessing workloads for serverless suitability
      4. How to bring serverless awareness to business stakeholders?
      5. Serverless adoption Magic Quadrant
    2. Vendor lock-in demystified
      1. Why is vendor lock-in projected as so critical?
      2. Is it possible to avoid getting locked in?
      3. Should you be worried about vendor lock-in in serverless?
      4. Consider the cloud provider (AWS) as your partner, not the vendor
    3. Strategies for migrating legacy applications to serverless
      1. Lift-and-shift
      2. All-at-once service rewrite
      3. Phased migration
    4. Growing serverless talents
      1. Growing versus building
      2. Essential ingredients of growing a serverless team
      3. The structure of a multidisciplinary serverless team
    5. Summary
    6. Interview with an industry expert
      1. David Anderson, Architect, G-P Globalization Partners.
  3. 3. Software Architecture for Building Serverless Microservices
    1. Software architecture need not be complex!
    2. Popular architectural patterns
      1. Event-driven architecture
      2. Client-Server Architecture
      3. Layered versus tiered architecture
      4. Hexagonal architecture
    3. Characteristics of a Microservice
      1. A microservice is independently deployable
      2. Microservices communication strategies
    4. Breaking down a problem to identify its parts
      1. Using a set piece analogy to identify the parts
      2. Building microservices to serverless’ strengths
    5. Event-driven architecture for microservices development
      1. Event-driven computing and reactive services
      2. An introduction to Amazon EventBridge
      3. Domain events, event categories, and types
      4. The importance of event sourcing in serverless development
      5. Why EventStorming is essential in serverless development
    6. Summary
  4. 4. Serverless and Security
    1. Security Can Be Simple
      1. Security challenges
      2. Getting started
      3. How to combine the zero-trust security model with least-privilege permission
      4. The power of AWS IAM
      5. Shared responsibility model
    2. Think like a hacker
      1. Meet the OWASP Top 10
      2. Serverless threat modelling
    3. Securing the serverless supply chain
      1. Secure the dependency supply chain
      2. Go further with SLSA
      3. Lambda code signing
    4. Protecting serverless APIs
      1. Securing REST APIs with Amazon Cognito
      2. Securing HTTP APIs
      3. Validating and verifying API requests
      4. Message verification in event-driven architectures
    5. Protecting data
      1. Data encryption everywhere
    6. Security in production
      1. Go-live security checklist for serverless applications
      2. Maintaining security in production
      3. Detecting sensitive data leaks

