Snowflake: The Definitive Guide

Snowflake: The Definitive Guide

by Joyce Kay Avila
Released August 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098103828

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Snowflake's ability to eliminate data silos and run workloads from a single platform creates opportunities to democratize data analytics, allowing users at all levels within an organization to make data-driven decisions. This clear, comprehensive guide will show you how to build integrated data applications and develop new revenue streams based on data. The author deftly unravels complex topics, provides hands-on SQL examples, and reveals how you can use the Snowflake Data Cloud to avoid replatforming or migrating data unnecessarily.

You will learn how to:

  • Efficiently capture, store, and process large amounts of data at an amazing speed
  • Rapidly ingest and transform real-time data feeds in both structured and semistructured format and deliver meaningful data insights within minutes
  • Use Time Travel and Zero-Copy cloning to produce a sensible data recovery strategy that balances the need for system resilience with ongoing storage cost
  • Securely share data and reduce or eliminate data integration costs by accessing fresh, ready-to-query data sets available within the Snowflake Data Marketplace

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Creating and Managing Snowflake Architecture
    1. Traditional Data Platform Architectures
      1. Shared-Disk (Scalable) Architecture
      2. Shared-Nothing (Scalable) Architecture
      3. NoSQL Alternatives
    2. Snowflake Architecture
    3. Managing the Cloud Services Layer
      1. Billing for the Cloud Services Layer
    4. Query Processing (Virtual Warehouse) Compute Layer
      1. Virtual Warehouse Size
      2. Scaling Up a Virtual Warehouse to Process Large Data Volumes and Complex Queries
      3. Scaling Out with Multi-Cluster Warehouses to Maximize Concurrency
      4. Creating and Using Virtual Warehouses
      5. Separation of Workloads and Workload Management
      6. Billing for Virtual Warehouse Layer
    5. Centralized (Hybrid-Columnar) Database Storage Layer
      1. Introduction to Zero Copy Cloning
      2. Introduction to Time Travel
      3. Billing for Storage Layer
    6. Snowflake Caching
      1. Query Results Cache
      2. Metadata Cache
      3. Virtual Warehouse Local Disk Cache
    7. Get Ready for Hands-On Learning!
    8. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  2. 2. Creating and Managing Snowflake Architecture Objects
    1. Creating and Managing Snowflake Databases
    2. Creating and Managing Snowflake Schemas
      1. INFORMATION_SCHEMA and Account Usage
      2. Schema Object Hierarchy
    3. Introduction to Snowflake Tables
    4. Creating and Managing Views
    5. Introduction to Snowflake Stages - File Format Included
    6. Extending SQL with Stored Procedures and UDFs
      1. User Defined Function (UDF) – Task Included
      2. Secure SQL UDTF That Returns Tabular Value (Market Basket Analysis Example)
      3. Stored Procedures
    7. Introduction to Pipes, Streams, and Sequences
    8. Code Cleanup
    9. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  3. 3. Exploring Snowflake SQL Commands, Data Types, and Functions
    1. Working with SQL Commands in Snowflake
      1. Data Definition Language (DDL) Commands
      2. Data Control Language (DCL) Commands
      3. Data Manipulation Language (DML) Commands
      4. Transaction Control Language (TCL) Commands
      5. Data Query Language (DQL) Commands
    2. SQL Query Development, Syntax and Operators in Snowflake
      1. SQL Development and Management
      2. Query Syntax
      3. Query Operators
      4. Long Running Queries and Query Performance & Optimization
      5. Snowflake Query Limits
    3. Introduction to Data Types Supported by Snowflake
      1. Numeric Data Types
      2. String & Binary Data Types
      3. Date & Time Input / Output Data Types
      4. Semi-structured Data Types
      5. Unstructured Data Types
    4. Snowflake SQL Functions and Session Variables
      1. Using System Defined (Built-In) Functions
      2. Creating SQL & Javascript User-defined Functions (UDFs) and using Session Variables
      3. External Functions
    5. Code Cleanup
    6. Summary
    7. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  4. 4. Leveraging Snowflake Access Controls
    1. Creating Securable Objects
    2. Snowflake System-Defined Roles
    3. Creating Custom Roles
      1. Functional-Level Business & IT Roles
      2. System-Level Service Account and Object Access Roles
    4. Role Hierarchy Assignments: Assign Roles to Other Roles
    5. Granting Privileges to Roles
    6. Assigning Roles to Users
    7. Testing and Validating Our Work
    8. User Management
    9. Code Cleanup
    10. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  5. 5. Data Loading and Unloading
    1. Introduction
    2. Prep Work
    3. Basics of Data Loading and Unloading
      1. Data Types
      2. File Formats
      3. Data File Compression
      4. Frequency of Data Processing
      5. Snowflake Stage References
      6. Data sources
    4. Data Loading Tools
      1. Snowflake Worksheet SQL using INSERT INTO and INSERT ALL commands
      2. Web UI Data Load Wizard
      3. SNOWSQL CLI SQL PUT & COPY INTO Commands
      4. Data Pipelines
      5. Third-Party ETL and ELT Tools
    5. Alternatives to Loading Data
    6. Tools to Unload Data
    7. Data Loading Best Practices for Snowflake Data Engineers
      1. Select the right data loading tool consider the appropriate data type options
      2. Avoid row-by-row data processing
      3. Choose the right Snowflake virtual warehouse size and split files as needed
      4. Transform data in steps and use transient tables for intermediate results
    8. Summary
    9. Code Cleanup
    10. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  6. 6. Managing Snowflake Account Costs
    1. Prep Work
    2. Snowflake Monthly Bill
      1. Storage Fees
      2. Data Transfer Costs
      3. Credits Consumed
    3. Monitoring Virtual Warehouse Usage and Reducing Costs
      1. Creating and Managing Resource Monitors
    4. Using Object Tagging for Cost Centers
    5. Querying the Account Usage View
    6. Using BI Partner Dashboards to Monitor Snowflake Usage and Costs
    7. Snowflake Agile Software Delivery
      1. Why Do We Need DevOps?
      2. Continuous Data Integration, Continuous Delivery, and Continuous Deployment
      3. What is Database Change Management (DCM)?
      4. How Zero-Copy Cloning can be used to Support Dev / Test Environments
    8. Code Cleanup
    9. Summary
    10. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  7. 7. Analyzing and Improving Snowflake Query Performance
    1. Prep Work
    2. Analyzing Query Performance
      1. QUERY_HISTORY Profiling
      2. HASH() Function
      3. Web UI History
    3. Understanding Snowflake Micro-Partitions and Data Clustering
      1. Partitions Explained
      2. Snowflake Micro-Partitions Defined
      3. Snowflake Data Clustering Explored
      4. Choosing A Clustering Key
      5. Creating a Clustering Key
      6. Reclustering
    4. Creating Materialized Views
      1. Performance Benefits of Materialized Views
    5. Exploring Other Query Optimization Techniques
      1. Search Optimization Service
      2. Query Optimization Techniques Compared
    6. Summary
    7. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  8. 8. Configuring and Managing Secure Data Sharing
    1. Introduction
      1. Snowflake Architecture Supports Data Sharing
      2. Data Sharing Use Cases
      3. Snowflake Support for Unified ID 2.0
      4. Snowflake Secure Data Sharing Approaches
    2. Prep Work
    3. Snowflake Direct Secure Data Sharing Approach
      1. Creating Outbound Shares
      2. How Inbound Shares are Used By Snowflake Data Consumers
    4. How to List and Shop on the Public Snowflake Data Marketplace
      1. Snowflake Data Marketplace for Providers
      2. Standard Versus Personalized Data Listings
    5. Harnessing the Power of a Snowflake Private Data Exchange
    6. Snowflake Data Clean Rooms
    7. Important Design, Security and Performance Considerations
      1. Share Design Considerations
      2. Share Security Considerations
      3. Shared Table Performance Considerations
      4. Difference Between Database Sharing and Database Cloning
      5. Data Shares and Time Travel Considerations
      6. Sharing of Data Shares
    8. Summary
    9. Code Cleanup
    10. Knowledge Check
  9. 9. Visualizing Data for Better Insights
    1. How to Access Snowsight
    2. Navigating Snowsight and Data Sampling
    3. Improved Productivity
      1. Using Contextual Suggestions from Smart Autocomplete
      2. Formatting SQL
      3. Previewing Data Quickly
      4. Using Shortcuts
      5. Using Automatic Statistics and Interactive Results
      6. Accessing Version History
    4. Visualization
      1. Creating a Dashboard and Tiles
      2. Working with Chart Visualizations
      3. Aggregating and Bucketing Data
      4. Editing and Deleting Tiles
    5. Collaboration
      1. Sharing Your Query Results
      2. Using a Private Link to Collaborate on Dashboards
    6. Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
  10. About the Author

Product information

  • Title: Snowflake: The Definitive Guide
  • Author(s): Joyce Kay Avila
  • Release date: August 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098103828