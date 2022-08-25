Snowflake: The Definitive Guide

Book description
Snowflake's ability to eliminate data silos and run workloads from a single platform creates opportunities to democratize data analytics, allowing users at all levels within an organization to make data-driven decisions. This clear, comprehensive guide will show you how to build integrated data applications and develop new revenue streams based on data. The author deftly unravels complex topics, provides hands-on SQL examples, and reveals how you can use the Snowflake Data Cloud to avoid replatforming or migrating data unnecessarily.
You will learn how to:
- Efficiently capture, store, and process large amounts of data at an amazing speed
- Rapidly ingest and transform real-time data feeds in both structured and semistructured format and deliver meaningful data insights within minutes
- Use Time Travel and Zero-Copy cloning to produce a sensible data recovery strategy that balances the need for system resilience with ongoing storage cost
- Securely share data and reduce or eliminate data integration costs by accessing fresh, ready-to-query data sets available within the Snowflake Data Marketplace
Table of contents
-
1. Creating and Managing Snowflake Architecture
- Traditional Data Platform Architectures
- Snowflake Architecture
- Managing the Cloud Services Layer
- Query Processing (Virtual Warehouse) Compute Layer
- Centralized (Hybrid-Columnar) Database Storage Layer
- Snowflake Caching
- Get Ready for Hands-On Learning!
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
2. Creating and Managing Snowflake Architecture Objects
- Creating and Managing Snowflake Databases
- Creating and Managing Snowflake Schemas
- Introduction to Snowflake Tables
- Creating and Managing Views
- Introduction to Snowflake Stages - File Format Included
- Extending SQL with Stored Procedures and UDFs
- Introduction to Pipes, Streams, and Sequences
- Code Cleanup
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
3. Exploring Snowflake SQL Commands, Data Types, and Functions
- Working with SQL Commands in Snowflake
- SQL Query Development, Syntax and Operators in Snowflake
- Introduction to Data Types Supported by Snowflake
- Snowflake SQL Functions and Session Variables
- Code Cleanup
- Summary
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
4. Leveraging Snowflake Access Controls
- Creating Securable Objects
- Snowflake System-Defined Roles
- Creating Custom Roles
- Role Hierarchy Assignments: Assign Roles to Other Roles
- Granting Privileges to Roles
- Assigning Roles to Users
- Testing and Validating Our Work
- User Management
- Code Cleanup
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
5.
Data Loading and Unloading
- Introduction
- Prep Work
- Basics of Data Loading and Unloading
- Data Loading Tools
- Alternatives to Loading Data
- Tools to Unload Data
- Data Loading Best Practices for Snowflake Data Engineers
- Summary
- Code Cleanup
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
6. Managing Snowflake Account Costs
- Prep Work
- Snowflake Monthly Bill
- Monitoring Virtual Warehouse Usage and Reducing Costs
- Using Object Tagging for Cost Centers
- Querying the Account Usage View
- Using BI Partner Dashboards to Monitor Snowflake Usage and Costs
- Snowflake Agile Software Delivery
- Code Cleanup
- Summary
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
7. Analyzing and Improving Snowflake Query Performance
- Prep Work
- Analyzing Query Performance
- Understanding Snowflake Micro-Partitions and Data Clustering
- Creating Materialized Views
- Exploring Other Query Optimization Techniques
- Summary
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
-
8. Configuring and Managing Secure Data Sharing
- Introduction
- Prep Work
- Snowflake Direct Secure Data Sharing Approach
- How to List and Shop on the Public Snowflake Data Marketplace
- Harnessing the Power of a Snowflake Private Data Exchange
- Snowflake Data Clean Rooms
- Important Design, Security and Performance Considerations
- Summary
- Code Cleanup
- Knowledge Check
-
9. Visualizing Data for Better Insights
- How to Access Snowsight
- Navigating Snowsight and Data Sampling
- Improved Productivity
- Visualization
- Collaboration
- Exercises to Test Your Knowledge
Product information
- Title: Snowflake: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098103828
