Software Supply Chain Security

Software Supply Chain Security

by Cassie Crossley
Released January 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133689

Book description

Trillions of lines of code help us in our lives, companies, and organizations. But just a single software cybersecurity vulnerability can stop entire companies from doing business and cause billions of dollars in revenue loss and business recovery. Securing the creation and deployment of software, also known as software supply chain security, goes well beyond the software development process.

This practical book gives you a comprehensive look at security risks and identifies the practical controls you need to incorporate into your end-to-end software supply chain. Author Cassie Crossley demonstrates how and why everyone involved in the supply chain needs to participate if your organization is to improve the security posture of its software, firmware, and hardware.

With this book, you'll learn how to:

  • Pinpoint the cybersecurity risks in each part of your organization's software supply chain
  • Find the cybersecurity frameworks and resources that can improve security
  • Identify the roles that participate in the supply chain—including IT, development, operations, manufacturing, and procurement
  • Design initiatives and controls for each part of the supply chain using existing frameworks and references
  • Evaluate third-party risk in your supply chain

Table of contents

  1. 1. Secure Development Lifecycle
    1. Key Elements of an SDL
      1. Security Requirements
      2. Secure Design
      3. Secure Development
      4. Security Testing
    2. Augmenting an SDLC with SDL
      1. NIST SSDF
      2. ISA/IEC 62443-4-1
      3. ISO/IEC 27034
      4. SAFECode
      5. Microsoft SDL
    3. Summary
  2. 2. Infrastructure Security in the Product Lifecycle
    1. Developer Environments
    2. Code Repositories and Build Platforms
    3. Development Tools
    4. Labs and Test Environments
    5. Pre-Production and Production Environments
    6. Software Distribution and Deployment Locations
    7. Manufacturing and Supply Chain Environments
    8. Customer Staging for Acceptance Tests
    9. Service Systems and Tools
    10. Summary
  3. 3. Intellectual Property and Data
    1. Data Classification
    2. People
      1. Human Error
      2. Insider Threats
    3. Technology
      1. Loss of Code, Keys, and Secrets
      2. Design Flaws
      3. Configuration Errors
      4. Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)
      5. Vulnerabilities
    4. Summary
  4. 4. Source Code, Build, and Deployment Management
    1. Source Code Types
      1. Open Source
      2. Commercial
      3. Proprietary
      4. Operating Systems and Frameworks
    2. Code Quality
      1. Secure Coding Standards
      2. Software Analysis Technologies
      3. Code Reviews
    3. Source Code Integrity
      1. Trusted Source Code
      2. Trusted Dependencies
    4. Build Management
      1. Authentication and Authorization
      2. Build Scripts and Automation
    5. Build and CI/CD Integrity
      1. Repeatability and Reproducibility
      2. Code Signing
    6. Deployment Management
      1. Access Control and Monitoring
      2. Validating Integrity
    7. Summary
  5. 5. Suppliers
    1. Cyber Assessments
      1. Research
      2. IT Security, Including Environmental Security
      3. Product/Application Security Organization
      4. Product Security Processes and Secure Development Lifecycle
      5. Training
      6. Secure Development and Security Testing
      7. Build Management, DevSecOps, and Release Management
      8. Scanning, Vulnerability Management, Patching, SLAs
      9. Cloud Applications and Environments
      10. Development Services
      11. Manufacturing
    2. Cyber Agreements, Contracts, and Addendums
      1. Secure Development Lifecycle Topics
      2. Vulnerability Management, Patching, SLAs
      3. Termination
    3. Ongoing Supplier Management
      1. Monitoring
      2. Supplier Reviews
      3. Right to Audit and Assess
    4. Summary
  6. About the Author

