Trillions of lines of code help us in our lives, companies, and organizations. But just a single software cybersecurity vulnerability can stop entire companies from doing business and cause billions of dollars in revenue loss and business recovery. Securing the creation and deployment of software, also known as software supply chain security, goes well beyond the software development process.
This practical book gives you a comprehensive look at security risks and identifies the practical controls you need to incorporate into your end-to-end software supply chain. Author Cassie Crossley demonstrates how and why everyone involved in the supply chain needs to participate if your organization is to improve the security posture of its software, firmware, and hardware.
With this book, you'll learn how to:
- Pinpoint the cybersecurity risks in each part of your organization's software supply chain
- Find the cybersecurity frameworks and resources that can improve security
- Identify the roles that participate in the supply chain—including IT, development, operations, manufacturing, and procurement
- Design initiatives and controls for each part of the supply chain using existing frameworks and references
- Evaluate third-party risk in your supply chain
- 1. Secure Development Lifecycle
-
2. Infrastructure Security in the Product Lifecycle
- Developer Environments
- Code Repositories and Build Platforms
- Development Tools
- Labs and Test Environments
- Pre-Production and Production Environments
- Software Distribution and Deployment Locations
- Manufacturing and Supply Chain Environments
- Customer Staging for Acceptance Tests
- Service Systems and Tools
- Summary
- 3. Intellectual Property and Data
-
4. Source Code, Build, and Deployment Management
- Source Code Types
- Code Quality
- Source Code Integrity
- Build Management
- Build and CI/CD Integrity
- Deployment Management
- Summary
-
5. Suppliers
-
Cyber Assessments
- Research
- IT Security, Including Environmental Security
- Product/Application Security Organization
- Product Security Processes and Secure Development Lifecycle
- Training
- Secure Development and Security Testing
- Build Management, DevSecOps, and Release Management
- Scanning, Vulnerability Management, Patching, SLAs
- Cloud Applications and Environments
- Development Services
- Manufacturing
- Cyber Agreements, Contracts, and Addendums
- Ongoing Supplier Management
- Summary
- Cyber Assessments
- About the Author
- Title: Software Supply Chain Security
- Release date: January 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133689
