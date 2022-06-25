SQL in a Nutshell, 4th Edition

Book description
For programmers, analysts, and database administrators, this Nutshell guide is the essential reference for the SQL language used in today's most popular database products. This new fourth edition clearly documents SQL commands according to the latest ANSI/ISO standard and details how those commands are implemented in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 and Oracle 19c, as well as in the MySQL 8, MariaDB 10.5, and PostgreSQL 13 open source database products.
You'll also get a concise overview of the relational database management system (RDBMS) model and a clear-cut explanation of foundational RDBMS concepts--all packed into a succinct, comprehensive, and easy-to-use format.
Sections include:
- Background on the relational database model, including current and previous SQL standards
- Fundamental concepts necessary for understanding relational databases and SQL commands
- An alphabetical command reference to SQL statements, according to the SQL:2016 ANSI standard
- The implementation of each command by MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server
- An alphabetical reference of the ANSI SQL:2016 functions and constructs as well as the vendor implementations
- Platform-specific functions unique to each implementation
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. SQL History and Implementations
- The Relational Model and ANSI SQL
- History of the SQL Standard
- SQL Dialects
-
2. Foundational Concepts
- Database Platforms Described in This Book
- Categories of Syntax
- ANSI/ISO SQL and Platform-specific Data Types
- Constraints
-
3. Structuring Your Data
- How to Use This Chapter
- SQL Platform Support
- SQL Command Reference
-
4. Reading Your Data
- How to Use This Chapter
- SQL Platform Support
-
SQL Command Reference
- ALL/ANY/SOME Operators
- BETWEEN Operator
- CLOSE CURSOR Statement
- DECLARE CURSOR Command
- EXCEPT Set Operator
- EXISTS Operator
- FETCH Statement (CURSOR)
- FILTER clause
- GROUP BY clause
- IN Operator
- INTERSECT Set Operator
- IS Operator
- JOIN Subclause
- LIKE Operator
- OPEN Statement
- ORDER BY Clause
- OVER WINDOW clause
- SELECT Statement
- SUBQUERY Substatement
- UNION Set Operator
- VALUES Clause
- WHERE Clause
- WITH Clause
- WITH ORDINALITY Clause
-
5. Manipulating Your Data
- How to Use This Chapter
- SQL Platform Support
- SQL Command Reference
- 6. SQL Built-in Functions
-
7. SQL Built-in Aggregate and Window Functions
- ANSI SQL Aggregate Functions
- Complementary Functions
- ANSI SQL Window Functions
- Platform-Specific Extensions
- 8. Storing Logic in the Database
Product information
- Title: SQL in a Nutshell, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492088868
