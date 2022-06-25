SQL in a Nutshell, 4th Edition

by Kevin Kline, Regina O. Obe, Leo S. Hsu
Released June 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492088868

Explore a preview version of SQL in a Nutshell, 4th Edition right now.

Book description

For programmers, analysts, and database administrators, this Nutshell guide is the essential reference for the SQL language used in today's most popular database products. This new fourth edition clearly documents SQL commands according to the latest ANSI/ISO standard and details how those commands are implemented in Microsoft SQL Server 2019 and Oracle 19c, as well as in the MySQL 8, MariaDB 10.5, and PostgreSQL 13 open source database products.

You'll also get a concise overview of the relational database management system (RDBMS) model and a clear-cut explanation of foundational RDBMS concepts--all packed into a succinct, comprehensive, and easy-to-use format.

Sections include:

  • Background on the relational database model, including current and previous SQL standards
  • Fundamental concepts necessary for understanding relational databases and SQL commands
  • An alphabetical command reference to SQL statements, according to the SQL:2016 ANSI standard
  • The implementation of each command by MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server
  • An alphabetical reference of the ANSI SQL:2016 functions and constructs as well as the vendor implementations
  • Platform-specific functions unique to each implementation

Table of contents

  1. 1. SQL History and Implementations
    1. The Relational Model and ANSI SQL
      1. Codd’s Rules for Relational Database Systems
      2. Codd’s Rules in Action: Simple SELECT Examples
    2. History of the SQL Standard
      1. What’s New in SQL:2016
      2. What’s New in SQL:2011
      3. What’s New in SQL:2008
      4. What’s New in SQL:2006
      5. What’s New in SQL:2003 (aka SQL3)
      6. Levels of Conformance
      7. Supplemental Features Packages in the SQL3 Standard
      8. SQL3 Statement Classes
    3. SQL Dialects
  2. 2. Foundational Concepts
    1. Database Platforms Described in This Book
    2. Categories of Syntax
      1. Identifiers
      2. Literals
      3. Operators
      4. Keywords and Reserved Words
    3. ANSI/ISO SQL and Platform-specific Data Types
      1. MySQL Data Types
      2. Oracle Datatypes
      3. PostgreSQL Data types
      4. SQL Server Data Types
    4. Constraints
      1. Scope
      2. Syntax
      3. PRIMARY KEY Constraints
      4. FOREIGN KEY Constraints
      5. UNIQUE Constraints
      6. CHECK Constraints
  3. 3. Structuring Your Data
    1. How to Use This Chapter
    2. SQL Platform Support
    3. SQL Command Reference
      1. CREATE/ALTER DATABASE Statement
      2. CREATE/ALTER DOMAIN Statement
      3. CREATE/ALTER INDEX Statement
      4. CREATE ROLE Statement
      5. CREATE SCHEMA Statement
      6. CREATE/ALTER TABLE Statement
      7. CREATE/ALTER TYPE Statement
      8. CREATE/ALTER VIEW Statement
      9. DROP Statements
  4. 4. Reading Your Data
    1. How to Use This Chapter
    2. SQL Platform Support
    3. SQL Command Reference
      1. ALL/ANY/SOME Operators
      2. BETWEEN Operator
      3. CLOSE CURSOR Statement
      4. DECLARE CURSOR Command
      5. EXCEPT Set Operator
      6. EXISTS Operator
      7. FETCH Statement (CURSOR)
      8. FILTER clause
      9. GROUP BY clause
      10. IN Operator
      11. INTERSECT Set Operator
      12. IS Operator
      13. JOIN Subclause
      14. LIKE Operator
      15. OPEN Statement
      16. ORDER BY Clause
      17. OVER WINDOW clause
      18. SELECT Statement
      19. SUBQUERY Substatement
      20. UNION Set Operator
      21. VALUES Clause
      22. WHERE Clause
      23. WITH Clause
      24. WITH ORDINALITY Clause
  5. 5. Manipulating Your Data
    1. How to Use This Chapter
    2. SQL Platform Support
    3. SQL Command Reference
      1. COMMIT Statement
      2. DELETE Statement
      3. INSERT Statement
      4. MERGE Statement
      5. RELEASE SAVEPOINT Statement
      6. RETURNING clause
      7. ROLLBACK Statement
      8. SAVEPOINT Statement
      9. SET TRANSACTION Statement
      10. START TRANSACTION Statement
      11. TRUNCATE TABLE Statement
      12. UPDATE Statement
  6. 6. SQL Built-in Functions
    1. Types of Functions
      1. Deterministic and Nondeterministic Functions
      2. Aggregate Functions
      3. Window Functions
    2. ANSI SQL Functions
      1. Variable Functions
      2. General Purpose Functions
      3. Numeric Functions
      4. String Functions and Operators
      5. Collection Functions
    3. Platform-Specific Extensions
      1. MySQL-Supported Functions
  7. 7. SQL Built-in Aggregate and Window Functions
    1. ANSI SQL Aggregate Functions
      1. ANSI SQL Aggregate Syntax
      2. ARRAY_AGG
      3. AVG and SUM
      4. COLLECT
      5. CORR
      6. COUNT
      7. COVAR_POP
      8. COVAR_SAMP
      9. CUME_DIST
      10. DENSE_RANK
      11. EVERY
      12. LISTAGG, STRING_AGG, GROUP_CONCAT
      13. MIN and MAX
      14. PERCENT_RANK
      15. PERCENTILE_CONT
      16. PERCENTILE_DISC
      17. RANK
      18. The REGR Family of Functions
      19. STDDEV_POP
      20. STDDEV_SAMP
      21. VAR_POP
      22. VAR_SAMP
    2. Complementary Functions
      1. GROUPING function Syntax
      2. MATCH_RECOGNIZE
    3. ANSI SQL Window Functions
      1. ANSI SQL Window Syntax
      2. Oracle’s Window Syntax
      3. PostgreSQL Window Syntax
      4. SQL Server’s Window Syntax
      5. Partitioning
      6. Ordering
      7. Grouping or Windowing
      8. List of Window Functions
    4. Platform-Specific Extensions
      1. MySQL and MariaDB-Supported Functions
      2. Oracle-Supported Functions
      3. PostgreSQL-Supported Functions
      4. SQL Server-Supported Functions
  8. 8. Storing Logic in the Database
    1. SQL Command Reference
      1. CREATE/ALTER AGGREGATE Statement
      2. CREATE/ALTER METHOD Statement
      3. CREATE CAST Statement
      4. CREATE/ALTER FUNCTION/PROCEDURE Statements
      5. CREATE/ALTER/DROP TRIGGER Statement

