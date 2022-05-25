SQL Server Advanced Troubleshooting and Performance Tuning

Book description
This practical book provides a comprehensive overview of troubleshooting and performance tuning best practices for Microsoft SQL Server. Database engineers, including database developers and administrators, will learn how to identify performance issues, troubleshoot the system in a holistic fashion, and properly prioritize tuning efforts to attain the best system performance possible.
Author Dmitri Korotkevitch, Microsoft Data Platform MVP and Microsoft Certified Master (MCM), explains the interdependencies between SQL Server database components. You'll learn how to quickly diagnose your system and discover the root cause of any issue. Techniques in this book are compatible with all versions of SQL Server and cover both on-premises and cloud-based SQL Server installations.
- Discover how performance issues present themselves in SQL Server
- Learn about SQL Server diagnostic tools, methods, and technologies
- Perform health checks on SQL Server installations
- Learn the dependencies between SQL Server components
- Tune SQL Server to improve performance and reduce bottlenecks
- Detect poorly optimized queries and inefficiencies in query execution plans
- Find inefficient indexes and common database design issues
- Use these techniques with Microsoft Azure SQL databases, Azure SQL Managed Instances, and Amazon RDS for SQL Server
Table of contents
1. SQL Server Setup and Configuration
- Hardware and Operating System Considerations
- Configuring Your SQL Server
- Configuring Your Databases
- Analyzing SQL Server Error Log
- Consolidating Instances and Databases
- Observer Effect
- Summary
- Troubleshooting Checklist
2. SQL Server Execution Model and Wait Statistics
- SQL Server: High-Level Architecture
- SQLOS and the Execution Model
- Wait Statistics
- Execution Model–Related Data Management Views
- Resource Governor Overview
- Summary
3. Troubleshooting Disk Subsystem Issues
- Anatomy of the SQL Server I/O Subsystem
- The Storage Subsystem: A Holistic View
- Checkpoint Tuning
- I/O Waits
- Summary
- 4. Detecting Inefficient Queries
5. Intro to Query Tuning
- Data Storage and Access Patterns
- Index Fragmentation
- Statistics and Cardinality Estimation
- Analyzing Your Execution Plan
- Common Issues and Inefficiencies
- Indexing the Data
- Summary
6. High CPU Load
- Non-Optimized Queries and T-SQL Code
- Query Compilation and Plan Caching
- Compilation and Parameterization
- Parallelism
- Summary
7. Troubleshooting Memory Issues
- SQL Server Memory Usage and Configuration
- Memory Allocations
- Query Execution and Memory Grants
- In-Memory OLTP Memory Usage and Troubleshooting
- Summary
8. Troubleshooting TempDB Usage and Performance
- Temporary Objects: Usage and Best Practices
- Internal TempDB Consumers
- Common TempDB Issues
- TempDB Configuration
- Summary
- 9. Latches
10. Transaction Log
- Transaction Log Internals
- Transaction Log Configuration
- Log Truncation Issues
- Transaction Log Throughout
- Summary
11. AlwaysOn Availability Groups
- AlwaysOn Availability Groups Overview
- Availability Group Queues
- Synchronous Replication and the Danger of the HADR_SYNC_COMMIT Wait
- Asynchronous Replication and Readable Secondaries
- Parallel Redo
- Troubleshooting Failover Events
- Summary
12. Other Notable Wait Types
- ASYNC_NETWORK_IO Waits
- THREADPOOL Waits
- Backup-Related Waits
- HTBUILD and Other HT* Waits
- Preemptive Waits
- Wait Types: Wrapping Up
- Summary
13. Database Schema and Index Analysis
- Database Schema Analysis
- Index Analysis
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: SQL Server Advanced Troubleshooting and Performance Tuning
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098101923
