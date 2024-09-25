Book description
To make sense of the vast amount of data in today's business landscape, you not only need to visualize data, but incorporate statistics into your visualizations as well. This practical book walks intermediate to advanced Tableau users through ways that statistics can help you incorporate decision science into the visualizations you create. Data analysts, business analysts, and business intelligence specialists will greatly benefit from this book.
Author Ethan Lang, data visualization designer and engineer, explains the decision science process and then demonstrates how you, your stakeholders, and your business can take action and make informed decisions with data much faster than before. You'll learn how this process will help you make more sense of your data and make data analysis more actionable and insightful.
This book helps you:
- Get up to speed with the basic statistics & Tableau concepts you need to know
- Understand how to incorporate statistical models into your visualizations and/or analysis
- Understand how to explore your data to ensure you implement the correct models
- Explore multiple ways to detect and visualize anomalies in your data
- Use and understand tools native to Tableau to implement different regression models, forecasting, and clustering
- Download the necessary software and connect to external connections
- Explore examples that show you how to build and implement models using external connections
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Tableau
- 2. What is a Confidence Interval
Product information
- Title: Statistical Tableau
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151775
