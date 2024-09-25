Statistical Tableau

To make sense of the vast amount of data in today's business landscape, you not only need to visualize data, but incorporate statistics into your visualizations as well. This practical book walks intermediate to advanced Tableau users through ways that statistics can help you incorporate decision science into the visualizations you create. Data analysts, business analysts, and business intelligence specialists will greatly benefit from this book.

Author Ethan Lang, data visualization designer and engineer, explains the decision science process and then demonstrates how you, your stakeholders, and your business can take action and make informed decisions with data much faster than before. You'll learn how this process will help you make more sense of your data and make data analysis more actionable and insightful.

This book helps you: