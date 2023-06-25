Data lakes and warehouses have become increasingly fragile, costly, and difficult to maintain as data gets bigger and moves faster. Data meshes can help your organization decentralize data, giving ownership back to the engineers who produced it. This book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview of data mesh patterns for streaming and real-time data services.

Authors Hubert Dulay and Stephen Mooney examine the vast differences between streaming and batch data meshes. Data engineers, architects, data product owners, and those in DevOps and MLOps roles will learn steps for implementing a streaming data mesh, from defining a data domain to building a good data product. Through the course of the book, you'll create a complete self-service data platform and devise a data governance system that enables your mesh to work seamlessly.

With this book, you will: