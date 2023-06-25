Book description
Data lakes and warehouses have become increasingly fragile, costly, and difficult to maintain as data gets bigger and moves faster. Data meshes can help your organization decentralize data, giving ownership back to the engineers who produced it. This book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview of data mesh patterns for streaming and real-time data services.
Authors Hubert Dulay and Stephen Mooney examine the vast differences between streaming and batch data meshes. Data engineers, architects, data product owners, and those in DevOps and MLOps roles will learn steps for implementing a streaming data mesh, from defining a data domain to building a good data product. Through the course of the book, you'll create a complete self-service data platform and devise a data governance system that enables your mesh to work seamlessly.
With this book, you will:
- Design a streaming data mesh using Kafka
- Learn how to identify a domain
- Build your first data product using self-service tools
- Apply data governance to the data products you create
- Learn the differences between synchronous and asynchronous data services
- Implement self-services that support decentralized data
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Data Mesh Introduction
- Data Divide
- Data Mesh Pillars
- Other Similar Architectural Patterns
- Focusing on Implementation
- 2. Streaming Data Mesh Introduction
-
3. Domain Ownership
- Identifying domains
- Avoiding Ambiguous Domains
- Domain-Driven Design
- Data Mesh Domain Roles
- Streaming Data Mesh Tools and Platforms to consider
- Domain Chargebacks
-
4. Streaming Data Products
- Motivation
- Define Data Product Requirements
- Identifying Data Product Derivatives
- Ingestion Data Product Derivatives with Kafka Connect
- Transforming Data Derivatives to Data Products
- Step 5: Publishing Data Products with AsyncAPI
-
5. Federated Computational Data Governance
- Data Governance in a Streaming Data Mesh
- Metadata
- Generating the Data Product Page from AsyncAPI
- Centralized vs Decentralized
- Data Governance Tools Summary
- 6. Self-Service Data Infrastructure
- 7. Architecting a Streaming Data Mesh
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Streaming Data Mesh
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098130725
You might also like
book
Fundamentals of Data Engineering
Data engineering has grown rapidly in the past decade, leaving many software engineers, data scientists, and …
book
Hacking APIs
An Application Programming Interface (API) is a software connection that allows applications to communicate and share …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
HBR Guide to Critical Thinking
Tackle complex situations with critical thinking. You're facing a problem at work. There are many ways …