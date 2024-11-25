Streaming Databases

by Hubert Dulay, Ralph Matthias Debusmann
Released November 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098154813

Book description

Real-time applications are becoming the norm today. But building a model that works properly requires real-time data from the source, in-flight stream processing, and low latency serving of its analytics. With this practical book, data engineers, data architects, and data analysts will learn how to use streaming databases to build real-time solutions.

Authors Hubert Dulay and Ralph M. Debusmann take you through streaming database fundamentals, including how these databases reduce infrastructure for real-time solutions. You'll learn the difference between streaming databases, stream processing, and real-time online analytical processing (OLAP) databases. And you'll discover when to use push queries versus pull queries, and how to serve synchronous and asynchronous data emanating from streaming databases.

This guide helps you:

  • Explore stream processing and streaming databases
  • Learn how to build a real-time solution with a streaming database
  • Understand how to construct materialized views from any number of streams
  • Learn how to serve synchronous and asynchronous data
  • Get started building low-complexity streaming solutions with minimal setup

Publisher resources

