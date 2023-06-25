Book description
Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code application that enables you to provision resources across hundreds of different providers in order to safely and predictably make infrastructure changes and create modules for reusable infrastructure.
If you want to save time and avoid pitfalls when working with Terraform and the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL), this easy-to-use cookbook gives you battle-tested, step-by-step recipes to help you deploy with confidence across all of your infrastructure stacks. Each recipe includes self-contained code solutions that you can freely use, along with a discussion of how and why they work.
These practical recipes explain how to:
- Test your Terraform code
- Use public modules to create an AWS VPC or EKS cluster
- Lint Terraform with GitHub Actions
- Get Terraform code validation with built-in tools or third-party tools
- Import pre-existing resources into Terraform state
- Create practical modules to share with other operators
- Maintain IT infrastructure with less overhead
- Use infrastructure as code (IaC) as the lynchpin for your infrastructure management
- And much more
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Terraform Functions
- 2. Terraform Ecosystem
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Terraform Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108441
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Fluent Python, 2nd Edition
Python’s simplicity lets you become productive quickly, but often this means you aren’t using everything it …