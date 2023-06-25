Terraform Cookbook

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code application that enables you to provision resources across hundreds of different providers in order to safely and predictably make infrastructure changes and create modules for reusable infrastructure.

If you want to save time and avoid pitfalls when working with Terraform and the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL), this easy-to-use cookbook gives you battle-tested, step-by-step recipes to help you deploy with confidence across all of your infrastructure stacks. Each recipe includes self-contained code solutions that you can freely use, along with a discussion of how and why they work.

These practical recipes explain how to: