Terraform Cookbook

Terraform Cookbook

by Kerim Satirli, Taylor Dolezal
Released June 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098108441

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Terraform is an infrastructure-as-code application that enables you to provision resources across hundreds of different providers in order to safely and predictably make infrastructure changes and create modules for reusable infrastructure.

If you want to save time and avoid pitfalls when working with Terraform and the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL), this easy-to-use cookbook gives you battle-tested, step-by-step recipes to help you deploy with confidence across all of your infrastructure stacks. Each recipe includes self-contained code solutions that you can freely use, along with a discussion of how and why they work.

These practical recipes explain how to:

  • Test your Terraform code
  • Use public modules to create an AWS VPC or EKS cluster
  • Lint Terraform with GitHub Actions
  • Get Terraform code validation with built-in tools or third-party tools
  • Import pre-existing resources into Terraform state
  • Create practical modules to share with other operators
  • Maintain IT infrastructure with less overhead
  • Use infrastructure as code (IaC) as the lynchpin for your infrastructure management
  • And much more

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Terraform Cookbook
  • Author(s): Kerim Satirli, Taylor Dolezal
  • Release date: June 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098108441