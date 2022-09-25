Terraform: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

Book description
Terraform has become a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IaC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and more. This hands-on third edition, expanded and thoroughly updated for version 1.0 and beyond, shows you the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform.
Gruntwork cofounder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through code examples that demonstrate Terraform's simple, declarative programming language for deploying and managing infrastructure with a few commands. Veteran sysadmins, DevOps engineers, and novice developers will quickly go from Terraform basics to running a full stack that can support a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers.
- Compare Terraform with Chef, Puppet, Ansible, CloudFormation, Docker, and Packer
- Deploy servers, load balancers, and databases
- Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules
- Test your Terraform modules with static analysis, unit tests, and integration tests
- Configure CI/CD pipelines for both your apps and infrastructure code
- Use advanced Terraform syntax for loops, conditionals, and zero-downtime deployment
New to the third edition:
- Get up to speed on Terraform 0.13 to 1.0 and beyond
- Manage secrets (passwords, API keys) with Terraform
- Work with multiple clouds and providers (including Kubernetes!)
Table of contents
Preface
- Who Should Read This Book
- Why I Wrote This Book
- What You Will Find in This Book
- Changes from the Second Edition to the Third Edition
- Changes from the First Edition to the Second Edition
- What You Won’t Find in This Book
- Open Source Code Examples
- Using the Code Examples
- Conventions Used in This Book
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact O’Reilly Media
- Acknowledgments
1. Why Terraform
- The Rise of DevOps
- What Is Infrastructure as Code?
- The Benefits of Infrastructure as Code
- How Terraform Works
How Terraform Compares to Other IaC Tools
- Configuration Management Versus Provisioning
- Mutable Infrastructure Versus Immutable Infrastructure
- Procedural Language Versus Declarative Language
- General-Purpose Language Versus Domain-Specific Language
- Master Versus Masterless
- Agent Versus Agentless
- Paid Versus Free Offering
- Large Community Versus Small Community
- Mature Versus Cutting Edge
- Using Multiple Tools Together
- Conclusion
- 2. Getting Started with Terraform
- 3. How to Manage Terraform State
- 4. How to Create Reusable Infrastructure with Terraform Modules
5. Terraform Tips and Tricks: Loops, If-Statements, Deployment, and Gotchas
- Loops
- Conditionals
- Zero-Downtime Deployment
- Terraform Gotchas
- Conclusion
6. Managing Secrets with Terraform
- Secret Management Basics
- Secret Management Tools
- Using Secret Management Tools with Terraform
- Conclusion
7. Working with Multiple Providers
- Working with One Provider
- Working with Multiple Copies of the Same Provider
- Working with Multiple Different Providers
- Conclusion
- 8. Production-Grade Terraform Code
- 9. How to Test Terraform Code
10. How to Use Terraform as a Team
- Adopting IaC in Your Team
- A Workflow for Deploying Application Code
- A Workflow for Deploying Infrastructure Code
- Putting It All Together
- Conclusion
- A. Recommended Reading
- Title: Terraform: Up and Running, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098116743
