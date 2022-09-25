Terraform: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

Terraform has become a key player in the DevOps world for defining, launching, and managing infrastructure as code (IaC) across a variety of cloud and virtualization platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and more. This hands-on third edition, expanded and thoroughly updated for version 1.0 and beyond, shows you the fastest way to get up and running with Terraform.

Gruntwork cofounder Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman walks you through code examples that demonstrate Terraform's simple, declarative programming language for deploying and managing infrastructure with a few commands. Veteran sysadmins, DevOps engineers, and novice developers will quickly go from Terraform basics to running a full stack that can support a massive amount of traffic and a large team of developers.

Compare Terraform with Chef, Puppet, Ansible, CloudFormation, Docker, and Packer

Deploy servers, load balancers, and databases

Create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modules

Test your Terraform modules with static analysis, unit tests, and integration tests

Configure CI/CD pipelines for both your apps and infrastructure code

Use advanced Terraform syntax for loops, conditionals, and zero-downtime deployment

New to the third edition: