Test-Driven Development with Python, 3rd Edition

Book description
The third edition of this trusted guide demonstrates the practical advantages of test-driven development (TDD) with Python and describes how to develop a real web application. You'll learn how to write and run tests before building each part of your app and then develop the minimum amount of code required to pass those tests. The result? Clean code that works.
In the process, author Harry Percival teaches software and web developers the basics of Django, Selenium, Git, JavaScript, and Mock libraries, along with current web development techniques. This book—updated for Python 3.11 and Django 4—clearly demonstrates how TDD encourages simple designs and inspires confidence.
Fully updated, this third edition addresses:
- The TDD workflow, including the unit test/code cycle and refactoring
- Unit tests for classes and functions and functional tests for user interactions within the browser
- Mock objects and the pros and cons of isolated versus integrated tests
- Testing and automation of deployments with a staging server
- Tests applied to the third-party plug-ins you integrate into your site
- Automatic tests using a continuous integration environment
- Using TDD to build a REST API with a JavaScript frontend interface
Table of contents
- Preface
-
Prerequisites and Assumptions
- Python 3 and Programming
- How HTML Works
- Django
- JavaScript
- Required Software Installations
- Setting Up Your Virtualenv
- Companion Video
- Acknowledgments
- I. The Basics of TDD and Django
- 1. Getting Django Set Up Using a Functional Test
- 2. Extending Our Functional Test Using the unittest Module
-
3. Testing a Simple Home Page with
Unit Tests
- Our First Django App, and Our First Unit Test
- Unit Tests, and How They Differ from Functional Tests
- Unit Testing in Django
- Django’s MVC, URLs, and View Functions
- Unit Testing a View
- Our functional tests tell us we’re not quite done yet.
- Reading Tracebacks
- urls.py
-
4. What Are We Doing with All These Tests? (And, Refactoring)
- Programming Is Like Pulling a Bucket of Water Up from a Well
- Using Selenium to Test User Interactions
- The “Don’t Test Constants” Rule, and Templates to the Rescue
- On Refactoring
- A Little More of Our Front Page
- Recap: The TDD Process
-
5. Saving User Input: Testing the Database
- Wiring Up Our Form to Send a POST Request
- Debugging functional tests
- Processing a POST Request on the Server
- Passing Python Variables to Be Rendered in the Template
- Three Strikes and Refactor
- The Django ORM and Our First Model
- Saving the POST to the Database
- Redirect After a POST
- Better Unit Testing Practice: Each Test Should Test One Thing
- Rendering Items in the Template
- Creating Our Production Database with migrate
- Recap
- 6. Improving Functional Tests: Ensuring Isolation and Removing Voodoo Sleeps
-
7. Working Incrementally
- Small Design When Necessary
- Implementing the New Design Incrementally Using TDD
- Ensuring We Have a Regression Test
- Iterating Towards the New Design
- Taking a First, Self-Contained Step: One New URL
- Another Small Step: A Separate Template for Viewing Lists
- A Third Small Step: A New URL for Adding List Items
- Biting the Bullet: Adjusting Our Models
- Each List Should Have Its Own URL
- The Functional Tests Detect Another Regression
- One More View to Handle Adding Items to an Existing List
- A Final Refactor Using URL includes
Product information
- Title: Test-Driven Development with Python, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148690
