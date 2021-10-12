The Art of Agile Development, 2nd Edition

Book description
Most companies developing software employ something they call "Agile." But there's widespread misunderstanding of what Agile is and how to use it. If you want to improve your software development team's agility, this comprehensive guidebook's clear, concrete, and detailed guidance explains what to do and why, and when to make trade-offs.
In this thorough update of the classic Agile how-to guide, James Shore provides no-nonsense advice on Agile adoption, planning, development, delivery, and management taken from over two decades of Agile experience. He brings the latest ideas from Extreme Programming, Scrum, Lean, DevOps, and more into a cohesive whole. Learn how to successfully bring Agile development to your team and organization--or discover why Agile might not be for you.
This book explains how to:
- Improve agility: create the conditions necessary for Agile to succeed and scale in your organization
- Focus on value: work as a team, understand priorities, provide visibility, and improve continuously
- Deliver software reliably: share ownership, decrease development costs, evolve designs, and deploy continuously
- Optimize value: take ownership of product plans, budgets, and experiments--and produce market-leading software
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- I. Improving Agility
- 1. What Is Agile?
- 2. How to Be Agile
- 3. Choose Your Agility
-
4. Invest in Agility
- Make Time for Learning
- Choose or Create Agile Teams
- Choose Agile Coaches
-
Delegate Authority and Responsibility to Teams
- If work must be assigned to individuals…
- If tools don’t support team-based work…
- If teams have to use a corporate tracking tool…
- If teams don’t have access to stakeholders…
- If Delivering teams don’t have control over their release processes…
- If Optimizing teams don’t have control over their product plans and spending…
- Change Team Management Style
- Create Team Rooms
- Establish a Learning-Friendly Purpose for Each Team
- Replace Waterfall Governance Assumptions
- Change Harmful HR Policies
- Address Security Concerns
-
5. Invest in Change
- Understanding Change
- Large-Scale Change
- Making Changes
- Get Management Buy-In
- Get Team Buy-In
- Get Stakeholder Buy-In
- Further Reading
- 6. Scaling Agility
- II. Focusing on Value
-
7. Teamwork
- Whole Team
- Team Room
- Safety
- Purpose
- Context
- Alignment
- Energized Work
-
8. Planning
- Stories
-
Adaptive Planning
- Valuable Increments
- Focus on One Increment at a Time
- Slice Your Increments
- Release Early, Release Often
- Your First Increment
- Adapt Your Plans
- How to Create Your Plan
- Balancing Adaptability and Predictability
- Adaptive Planning and Organizational Culture
- Questions
- Prerequisites
- Indicators
- Alternatives and Experiments
- Further Reading
- Visual Planning
- The Planning Game
- Real Customer Involvement
- Incremental Requirements
-
9. Ownership
- Task Planning
- Capacity
- Slack
- Stand-Up Meetings
- Informative Workspace
- Customer Examples
- “Done Done”
-
10. Accountability
- Stakeholder Trust
- Stakeholder Demos
- Forecasting
- Roadmaps
- Management
-
11. Improvement
-
Retrospectives
- Types of Retrospectives
- How to Conduct a Heartbeat Retrospective
- Step 1: The Prime Directive (5 minutes)
- Step 2: Brainstorming (20 minutes)
- Step 3: Mute Mapping (15 minutes)
- Step 4: Generate Insights (10–30 minutes)
- Step 5: Retrospective Objective (10–20 minutes)
- Follow Through
- Questions
- Prerequisites
- Indicators
- Alternatives and Experiments
- Further Reading
- Team Dynamics
- Impediment Removal
- Retrospectives
- III. Delivering Reliably
-
12. Collaboration
- Collective Code Ownership
- Pair Programming
- Mob Programming
- Ubiquitous Language
-
13. Development
- Zero Friction
-
Continuous Integration
- Continuous Integration Is a Practice, Not a Tool
- The Many Flavors of Continuous Integration
- The Continuous Integration Dance
- Continuous Integration Without a CI Server
- Synchronous Versus Asynchronous Integration
- Multistage Integration Builds
- Pull Requests and Code Reviews
- Questions
- Prerequisites
- Indicators
- Alternatives and Experiments
- Further Reading
- Test-Driven Development
-
Fast, Reliable Tests
- Rely on Narrow Unit Tests
- Test Outside Interactions with Narrow Integration Tests
- Simulate Nonlocal Dependencies
- Control Global State
- Write Sociable Tests
- Separate Infrastructure and Logic
- Use Broad Tests Only as a Safety Net
- Adding Tests to Existing Code
- Prerequisites
- Indicators
- Alternatives and Experiments
- Further Reading
- Refactoring
- Spike Solutions
-
14. Design
- Incremental Design
- Simple Design
- Reflective Design
-
15. DevOps
- Build for Operation
- Feature Flags
- Continuous Deployment
- Evolutionary System Architecture
-
16. Quality
- No Bugs
- Blind Spot Discovery
- Incident Analysis
- IV. Optimizing Outcomes
- 17. Autonomy
- 18. Discovery
- 19. Into the Future
- References
- Index
Product information
- Title: The Art of Agile Development, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492080695
