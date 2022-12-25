Book description
More organizations than ever understand the importance of data lake architectures for deriving value from their data. Building a robust, scalable, and performant data lake remains a complex proposition, however, with a buffet of tools and options that need to work together to provide a seamless end-to-end pipeline from data to insights.
This book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview on the setup, management, and governance of a cloud data lake. Author Rukmani Gopalan, product management leader at Microsoft, guides data architects and engineers through the major aspects of working with a cloud data lake, from design considerations and best practices to data format optimizations, performance optimization, cost management, and governance.
- Learn the benefits of a cloud-based big data strategy for your organization
- Get guidance and best practices for designing performant and scalable data lakes
- Examine architecture and design choices, and data governance principles and strategies
- Build a data strategy that scales as your organizational and business needs increase
- Implement a scalable data lake in the cloud
- Use cloud-based advanced analytics to gain more value from your data
Table of contents
1. Big Data - Beyond the Buzz
- 1.1 What is Big Data?
- 1.2 Elastic Data Infrastructure - The Challenge
- 1.3 Cloud Computing Fundamentals
- 1.4 Cloud Data Lake - Value Proposition
- 1.5 Defining your Cloud Data Lake Journey
- Summary
2. Big Data Architectures on the Cloud
- 2.1 Why Klodars Corporation moves to the cloud
- 2.2 Fundamentals of Cloud Data Lake Architectures
- 2.3 Modern Data Warehouse Architecture
- 2.4 Data Lakehouse Architecture
- 2.5 Data Mesh
- 2.6 What is the right architecture for me?
- Summary
3. Design Considerations for Your Data Lake
- 3.1 Setting Up the Cloud Data Lake Infrastructure
- 3.2 Organizing data in your data lake
- 3.3 Introduction to data governance
- 3.4 Manage data lake costs
- Summary
Product information
- Title: The Cloud Data Lake
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098116583
