The Cloud Data Lake

More organizations than ever understand the importance of data lake architectures for deriving value from their data. Building a robust, scalable, and performant data lake remains a complex proposition, however, with a buffet of tools and options that need to work together to provide a seamless end-to-end pipeline from data to insights.

This book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview on the setup, management, and governance of a cloud data lake. Author Rukmani Gopalan, product management leader at Microsoft, guides data architects and engineers through the major aspects of working with a cloud data lake, from design considerations and best practices to data format optimizations, performance optimization, cost management, and governance.