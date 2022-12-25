The Cloud Data Lake

The Cloud Data Lake

by Rukmani Gopalan
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098116583

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

More organizations than ever understand the importance of data lake architectures for deriving value from their data. Building a robust, scalable, and performant data lake remains a complex proposition, however, with a buffet of tools and options that need to work together to provide a seamless end-to-end pipeline from data to insights.

This book provides a concise yet comprehensive overview on the setup, management, and governance of a cloud data lake. Author Rukmani Gopalan, product management leader at Microsoft, guides data architects and engineers through the major aspects of working with a cloud data lake, from design considerations and best practices to data format optimizations, performance optimization, cost management, and governance.

  • Learn the benefits of a cloud-based big data strategy for your organization
  • Get guidance and best practices for designing performant and scalable data lakes
  • Examine architecture and design choices, and data governance principles and strategies
  • Build a data strategy that scales as your organizational and business needs increase
  • Implement a scalable data lake in the cloud
  • Use cloud-based advanced analytics to gain more value from your data

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Big Data - Beyond the Buzz
    1. 1.1 What is Big Data?
    2. 1.2 Elastic Data Infrastructure - The Challenge
    3. 1.3 Cloud Computing Fundamentals
      1. 1.3.1 Value Proposition of the Cloud
    4. 1.4 Cloud Data Lake - Value Proposition
      1. 1.4.1 Limitations of on-premises data warehouse solutions
      2. 1.4.2 Big Data Processing on the Cloud
      3. 1.4.3 Benefits of a Cloud Data Lake Architecture
    5. 1.5 Defining your Cloud Data Lake Journey
    6. Summary
  2. 2. Big Data Architectures on the Cloud
    1. 2.1 Why Klodars Corporation moves to the cloud
    2. 2.2 Fundamentals of Cloud Data Lake Architectures
      1. 2.2.1 A Word on Variety of Data
      2. 2.2.2 Cloud Data Lake Storage
      3. 2.2.3 Big Data Analytics Engines
      4. 2.2.4 Cloud Data Warehouses
    3. 2.3 Modern Data Warehouse Architecture
      1. 2.3.1 Reference Architecture
      2. 2.3.2 Sample Use case for a Modern Data Warehouse Architecture
      3. 2.3.3 Benefits and Challenges of Modern Data Warehouse Architecture
    4. 2.4 Data Lakehouse Architecture
      1. 2.4.1 Reference architecture for Data Lakehouse
      2. 2.4.2 Sample Use case for Data Lakehouse Architecture
      3. 2.4.3 Benefits and Challenges of Data Lakehouse Architecture
      4. 2.4.4 Data warehouses and unstructured data
    5. 2.5 Data Mesh
      1. 2.5.1 Reference architecture
      2. 2.5.2 Sample Use Case for a Data Mesh Architecture
      3. 2.5.3 Challenges and Benefits of a Data Mesh Architecture
    6. 2.6 What is the right architecture for me?
      1. 2.6.1 Know your customers
      2. 2.6.2 Know your business drivers
      3. 2.6.3 Consider your growth and future scenarios
      4. 2.6.4 Design considerations
      5. 2.6.5 Hybrid approaches
    7. Summary
  3. 3. Design Considerations for Your Data Lake
    1. 3.1 Setting Up the Cloud Data Lake Infrastructure
      1. 3.1.1 Identify your goals
      2. 3.1.2 Plan your architecture and deliverables
      3. 3.1.3 Implement the cloud data lake
      4. 3.1.4 Release and operationalize
    2. 3.2 Organizing data in your data lake
      1. 3.2.1 A day in the life of data
      2. 3.2.2 Data Lake Zones
      3. 3.2.3 Organization mechanisms
    3. 3.3 Introduction to data governance
      1. 3.3.1 Actors involved in data governance
      2. 3.3.2 Data Classification
      3. 3.3.3 Metadata management, Data catalog, and Data sharing
      4. 3.3.4 Data Access Management
      5. 3.3.5 Data Quality and observability
      6. 3.3.6 Data Governance at Klodars Corportation
      7. 3.3.7 Data governance wrap up
    4. 3.4 Manage data lake costs
      1. 3.4.1 Demystifying data lake costs on the cloud
      2. 3.4.2 Data Lake Cost Strategy
    5. Summary

Product information

  • Title: The Cloud Data Lake
  • Author(s): Rukmani Gopalan
  • Release date: December 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098116583