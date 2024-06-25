Book description
As an engineering manager, you almost always have someone in your company to turn to for advice: a peer on another team, your manager, or even the head of engineering. But who do you turn to if you're the head of engineering? Engineering executives have a challenging learning curve, and many folks excitedly start their first executive role only to leave frustrated within the first 18 months.
In this book, author Will Larson shows you ways to obtain your first executive job and quickly ramp up to meet the challenges you may not have encountered in non-executive roles: measuring engineering for both engineers and the CEO, company-scoped headcount planning, communicating successfully across a growing organization, and figuring out what people actually mean when they keep asking for a "technology strategy."
This book explains how to:
- Get an engineering executive job, negotiate the contract, and onboard at your new company
- Run an engineering planning process and communicate effectively with the organization
- Direct the core meetings necessary to operate an effective engineering organization
- Hire, onboard, and run performance management
- Manage yourself and remain effective through many challenges
- Leave the job when the time is right
Will Larson was the chief technology officer at Calm and the author of An Elegant Puzzle and Staff Engineer. He's also a prolific writer on his blog, Irrational Exuberance.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Creating Useful Organizational Values
- 2. Measuring Engineering Organizations
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: The Engineering Executive's Primer
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098149468
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
The Staff Engineer's Path
For years, companies have rewarded their most effective engineers with management positions. But treating management as …
book
The Software Developer's Career Handbook
At some point in your career, you'll realize there's more to being a software engineer than …
book
Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code
Fully Revised and Updated–Includes New Refactorings and Code Examples “Any fool can write code that a …