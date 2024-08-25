The Engineering Leader

Great engineers don't necessarily make great managers--at least, not without a lot of work. Management is entirely different from engineering, so how can you excel at this new position while maintaining some semblance of balance and well-being? How can you succeed with your own career growth--and help others achieve theirs--while building teams?

This book guides you on the path to becoming a well-rounded and resilient engineering leader. You'll start by developing the self-management and career outlook that every manager needs. Then you'll focus on the requirements necessary to empower and support your teams and the individuals within them. And you'll learn how to extract yourself from much of the day-to-day activity by making your team more autonomous.

Author Cate Huston, engineering director at DuckDuckGo, teaches you:

A structured approach to rethinking career goals

Why successful team management starts with successful self-management

The components of a healthy and diverse team ecosystem

How to create clarity on teams by building a mission through supporting tactics and execution

How to use playbooks to improve team effectiveness and diversity

Methods for making your teams more autonomous

And much more.