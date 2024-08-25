The Engineering Leader

The Engineering Leader

by Cate Huston
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098154042

Book description

Great engineers don't necessarily make great managers--at least, not without a lot of work. Management is entirely different from engineering, so how can you excel at this new position while maintaining some semblance of balance and well-being? How can you succeed with your own career growth--and help others achieve theirs--while building teams?

This book guides you on the path to becoming a well-rounded and resilient engineering leader. You'll start by developing the self-management and career outlook that every manager needs. Then you'll focus on the requirements necessary to empower and support your teams and the individuals within them. And you'll learn how to extract yourself from much of the day-to-day activity by making your team more autonomous.

Author Cate Huston, engineering director at DuckDuckGo, teaches you:

  • A structured approach to rethinking career goals
  • Why successful team management starts with successful self-management
  • The components of a healthy and diverse team ecosystem
  • How to create clarity on teams by building a mission through supporting tactics and execution
  • How to use playbooks to improve team effectiveness and diversity
  • Methods for making your teams more autonomous

And much more.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
  2. I. You
  3. Section 1: DRI-ing Your Career
    1. Career Decisions and Optimizations
    2. Setting and Executing on Career Goals
    3. Becoming More Coachable
    4. Knowing When to Move On (and To What)
  4. 2. Career Decisions and Optimizations
    1. Expecting More from Your Career and Less from Your Job
      1. Planning for Opportunity
      2. Defining the Moment
    2. Distinguishing What Your Employer Rents Versus What They Buy
      1. Rent
      2. Buy
      3. Tradeoffs
  5. 3. Setting and Executing on Career Goals
    1. Owning Your Professional Development
      1. What
      2. Why
      3. Resources
      4. Support
      5. Opportunity
      6. Putting It Together
    2. Building Your Support System
      1. Manager
      2. Skip-Level Manager
      3. Peers
      4. Mentors
      5. Sponsors
      6. Coach
      7. Professional Network
      8. Work BFFs
      9. Friends
  6. 4. Embracing Growth
    1. The Gap Between Capability and Requirements
      1. Highly Actionable with High Receptiveness
      2. Highly Actionable with Low Receptiveness
      3. Low Actionability and High Receptiveness
      4. Low Actionability and Low Receptiveness
    2. Becoming More Coachable
      1. Build Your Self-Awareness
      2. Broaden Your Perspective
      3. Shed Your Defensiveness
      4. Own Up
      5. Ask for Advice
    3. Bad Feedback
      1. Ignoring Broader Context
      2. Negates Your Input
      3. Undermines Rather than Helping You Succeed
  7. 5. Moving Forward
    1. Signs It’s Time to Move On
      1. You’re Not Learning (And You Want to Be)
      2. You’re Learning Coping Mechanisms Rather than Skills
      3. You Feel Morally Conflicted about Hiring
      4. Your Job Is Affecting Your Confidence
      5. Your Job Is Affecting You Physically
    2. Your Action Plan to DRI Your Career
      1. Step 1: Assess if it’s time to quit.
      2. Step 2: Look at what options you want to be available to you.
      3. Step 3: Clarify the deal you made with your employer.
      4. Step 4: Identify some proximate objectives.
      5. Step 5: Think about your relationship to feedback.
      6. Step 6: Audit your network.
  8. Section 1 Summary
  9. About the Author

