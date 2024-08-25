Book description
Great engineers don't necessarily make great managers--at least, not without a lot of work. Management is entirely different from engineering, so how can you excel at this new position while maintaining some semblance of balance and well-being? How can you succeed with your own career growth--and help others achieve theirs--while building teams?
This book guides you on the path to becoming a well-rounded and resilient engineering leader. You'll start by developing the self-management and career outlook that every manager needs. Then you'll focus on the requirements necessary to empower and support your teams and the individuals within them. And you'll learn how to extract yourself from much of the day-to-day activity by making your team more autonomous.
Author Cate Huston, engineering director at DuckDuckGo, teaches you:
- A structured approach to rethinking career goals
- Why successful team management starts with successful self-management
- The components of a healthy and diverse team ecosystem
- How to create clarity on teams by building a mission through supporting tactics and execution
- How to use playbooks to improve team effectiveness and diversity
- Methods for making your teams more autonomous
And much more.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction
- I. You
- Section 1: DRI-ing Your Career
- 2. Career Decisions and Optimizations
- 3. Setting and Executing on Career Goals
-
4. Embracing Growth
- The Gap Between Capability and Requirements
- Becoming More Coachable
- Bad Feedback
-
5. Moving Forward
- Signs It’s Time to Move On
- Your Action Plan to DRI Your Career
- Section 1 Summary
Product information
- Title: The Engineering Leader
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098154042
