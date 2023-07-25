The Enterprise Data Catalog

How do you search for data? Combing the internet is simple. But do you search for data at work? It can be difficult and time-consuming. Sometimes it even seems impossible. This book introduces a practical solution: the data catalog. Data analysts, data scientists, and data engineers will learn how to create true data discovery in their organizations, making the catalog a key enabler for data-driven innovation and data governance.

Author Ole Olesen-Bagneux, PhD, explains the benefits of implementing a data catalog. You'll learn how to organize the data for your catalog, search for the data you need, and manage the data once it's in the catalog. This book is written from a data management perspective but also from a library and information science perspective.