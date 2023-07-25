The Enterprise Data Catalog

The Enterprise Data Catalog

by Ole Olesen-Bagneux
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492098652

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

How do you search for data? Combing the internet is simple. But do you search for data at work? It can be difficult and time-consuming. Sometimes it even seems impossible. This book introduces a practical solution: the data catalog. Data analysts, data scientists, and data engineers will learn how to create true data discovery in their organizations, making the catalog a key enabler for data-driven innovation and data governance.

Author Ole Olesen-Bagneux, PhD, explains the benefits of implementing a data catalog. You'll learn how to organize the data for your catalog, search for the data you need, and manage the data once it's in the catalog. This book is written from a data management perspective but also from a library and information science perspective.

  • Learn what a data catalog is and how it can help your organization search for data
  • Organize data in a catalog, including its sources, where it belongs, and how to describe it with metadata
  • Manage your data catalog, create access to data sources, and browse relational graph structures across systems and domains
  • Learn how to search your data, including its sources, and how it travels and changes in data lineage
  • Implement a data catalog in a way that exactly matches the strategic priorities of your organization

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: The Enterprise Data Catalog
  • Author(s): Ole Olesen-Bagneux
  • Release date: July 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492098652