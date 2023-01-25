The Rules of Programming

Book description
This philosophy-of-programming guide provides a unique take on how to think about programming. With a collection of two dozen pragmatic rules, each presented in a standalone chapter, this hands-on book is ideal for freshly minted programmers making the jump from small programming jobs to large-scale projects and long time frame work.
Author Chris Zimmerman, cofounder of the video game studio Sucker Punch Productions, teaches basic truths of programming by wrapping them in memorable aphorisms and driving them home with examples drawn from real code. This practical guide also helps managers who are searching for methods to train new members of their programming team.
The rules in this book include:
- Simpler is always better
- Let your code tell its own story
- Localize complexity
- Generalization takes three examples
- Big projects need simple designs
- Code that isn't running doesn't work
- If something doesn't work, it's your fault
- Work backwards from your result, not forward from your code
- Some tools should be left in the toolbox
- Not every problem lends itself to an elegant solution
Table of contents
- An Introduction to the Rules
- 1. Code that Isn’t Running Doesn’t Work
- 2. Let Your Code Tell Its Own Story
-
3. Eliminate Failures
- A function which makes it easy to shoot myself in the foot
- Shooting myself in the foot via a ricochet
- Enlisting the compiler’s aid to avoid the shooting of my foot
- A more complicated example
- Making ordering mistakes impossible
- Using templates instead of constructor chaining
- Coordinated control of state
- Detecting mistakes is good, but making them impossible to express is better
-
4. The First Lesson of Optimization Is Don’t Optimize
- The First Lesson of Optimization
- The Second Lesson of Optimization
- Putting the Second Lesson to the Test
- Step 1: Measure and attribute processor time
- Step 2: Make sure there’s not a bug
- Step 3: Measure your data
- Step 4: Plan and prototype
- Step 5: Optimize and repeat
- Applying the Five-Step Optimization Process
- There Is No Third Lesson of Optimization
- 5. Bugs are Contagious
- 6. Work Backward from Your Result, Not Forward from Your Code
- 7. Code Comes in Four Flavors
- 8. Code Reviews are Good for Three Reasons
- 9. Is It Twice as Good?
- 10. Generalization Takes Three Examples
- Title: The Rules of Programming
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133115
