The Rules of Programming

The Rules of Programming

by Chris Zimmerman
Released January 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133115

Book description

This philosophy-of-programming guide provides a unique take on how to think about programming. With a collection of two dozen pragmatic rules, each presented in a standalone chapter, this hands-on book is ideal for freshly minted programmers making the jump from small programming jobs to large-scale projects and long time frame work.

Author Chris Zimmerman, cofounder of the video game studio Sucker Punch Productions, teaches basic truths of programming by wrapping them in memorable aphorisms and driving them home with examples drawn from real code. This practical guide also helps managers who are searching for methods to train new members of their programming team.

The rules in this book include:

  • Simpler is always better
  • Let your code tell its own story
  • Localize complexity
  • Generalization takes three examples
  • Big projects need simple designs
  • Code that isn't running doesn't work
  • If something doesn't work, it's your fault
  • Work backwards from your result, not forward from your code
  • Some tools should be left in the toolbox
  • Not every problem lends itself to an elegant solution

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. An Introduction to the Rules
  2. 1. Code that Isn’t Running Doesn’t Work
    1. Step 1: A simple beginning
    2. Step 2: Generalizing a common pattern
    3. Step 3: Adding disguises
    4. Step 4: The chickens return home to roost
    5. Assigning blame
  3. 2. Let Your Code Tell Its Own Story
  4. 3. Eliminate Failures
    1. A function which makes it easy to shoot myself in the foot
    2. Shooting myself in the foot via a ricochet
    3. Enlisting the compiler’s aid to avoid the shooting of my foot
    4. A more complicated example
    5. Making ordering mistakes impossible
    6. Using templates instead of constructor chaining
    7. Coordinated control of state
    8. Detecting mistakes is good, but making them impossible to express is better
  5. 4. The First Lesson of Optimization Is Don’t Optimize
    1. The First Lesson of Optimization
    2. The Second Lesson of Optimization
    3. Putting the Second Lesson to the Test
    4. Step 1: Measure and attribute processor time
    5. Step 2: Make sure there’s not a bug
    6. Step 3: Measure your data
    7. Step 4: Plan and prototype
    8. Step 5: Optimize and repeat
    9. Applying the Five-Step Optimization Process
    10. There Is No Third Lesson of Optimization
  6. 5. Bugs are Contagious
    1. Don’t count on your users
    2. Automated testing can be tricky
    3. Stateless code is easier to test
    4. Audit state you can’t eliminate
    5. Don’t trust the caller
  7. 6. Work Backward from Your Result, Not Forward from Your Code
    1. An Example
    2. An Annoyance Appears
    3. Choosing a Side of the Gap
    4. Working Backward Instead
    5. Working Forward and Working Backward
  8. 7. Code Comes in Four Flavors
    1. Easy Problem, Simple Solution
    2. Easy Problem, Three Complicated Solutions
    3. The Cost of Complexity
    4. The Four (But Really Three) Kinds of Programmers
    5. Hard Problem, Somewhat Complicated Solutions That Don’t Work
    6. Hard Problem, Somewhat Complicated Solution
    7. Hard Problem, Simple Solution
  9. 8. Code Reviews are Good for Three Reasons
    1. Code reviews are about sharing knowledge
    2. The Forbidden Code Review
    3. The true value of the code review
    4. Code reviews are inherently social
  10. 9. Is It Twice as Good?
    1. Three paths forward: ignore, tweak, or refactor
    2. Gradual evolution versus punctuated equilibrium
    3. Major changes require major rewards
    4. Dealing with fuzzy benefits
    5. Rework is a good opportunity to fix small problems
  11. 10. Generalization Takes Three Examples
    1. YAGNI
    2. An obvious objection to this strategy, in response to which I double down
    3. It’s actually worse than YAGNI
    4. This is not what success looks like
