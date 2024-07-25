Book description
Python is an excellent way to get started in programming, and this clear, concise guide walks you through Python a step at a time—beginning with basic programming concepts before moving on to functions, data structures, and object-oriented design. This revised third edition reflects the growing role of large language models (LLMs) in programming and includes exercises on effective LLM prompts, testing code, and debugging skills.
With this popular hands-on guide at your side, you'll get:
- A grounding in the syntax and semantics of the Python language
- A clear definition of each programming concept, with emphasis on clear vocabulary
- How to work with variables, statements, functions, and data structures in a logical progression
- Techniques for reading and writing files and databases
- A solid understanding of objects, methods, and object-oriented programming
- Debugging strategies for syntax, runtime, and semantic errors
- An introduction to recursion, interface design, data structures, and basic algorithms
- How to use LLMs—including effective prompts, testing code, and debugging
- And more
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Lists
- 2. Dictionaries
- 3. Tuples
- 4. Text Analysis and Generation
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Think Python, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098155445
You might also like
book
The Well-Grounded Python Developer
If you’re new to Python, it can be tough to understand when, where, and how to …
book
Better Python Code: A Guide for Aspiring Experts
Python is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world. It is used …
book
Learn Python the Hard Way: A Deceptively Simple Introduction to the Terrifyingly Beautiful World of Computers and Data Science, 5th Edition
You Will Learn Python! Zed Shaw has perfected the world's best system for learning Python. Follow …
book
Python Polars: The Definitive Guide
Want to speed up your data analysis and work with larger-than-memory datasets? Python Polars offers a …