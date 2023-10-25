Tidy First?

Book description
Messy code is a nuisance. "Tidying" code, to make it more readable, requires breaking it up into manageable sections. In this practical guide, author Kent Beck, creator of Extreme Programming and pioneer of software patterns, suggests when and where you might apply tidyings to improve your code while keeping the overall structure of the system in mind.
Instead of trying to master tidying all at once, this book lets you try out a few examples that make sense for your problem. If you have a big function containing many lines of code, you'll learn how to logically divide it into smaller chunks. Along the way, you'll learn the theory behind software design: coupling, cohesion, discounted cash flows, and optionality.
This book helps you:
- Understand the basic theory of how software design works and the forces that act on it
- Explore the difference between changes to a system's behavior and changes to its structure
- Improve your programming experience by sometimes tidying first and sometimes tidying after
- Learn how to make large changes in small, safe steps
- Approach design as a human activity with diverging incentives
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Introduction
- II. Tidyings
- 1. Guard Clause
- 2. Dead Code
- 3. Normalize Symmetries
- 4. New Interface, Old Implementation
- 5. Reading Order
- 6. Cohesion Order
- 7. Move Declaration & Initialization Together
- 8. Explaining Variable
- 9. Explaining Constant
- 10. Explicit Parameters
- 11. Chunk Statements
- 12. Extract Helper
- 13. One Pile
- 14. Explaining Comment
- 15. Delete Redundant Comment
- III. Managing
- 16. Separate Tidying
- 17. Chaining
- 18. Batch Sizes
- 19. Rhythm
- 20. Getting Untangled
- 21. First, After, Later, Never
- IV. Theory
- 22. Beneficially Relating Elements
- 23. Structure & Behavior
- 24. Economics: Time Value & Optionality
- 25. A Dollar Today > A Dollar Tomorrow
- 26. Options
- 27. Options Versus Cash Flows
- 28. Reversible Structure Changes
- 29. Coupling
- 30. Constantine’s Equivalence
- 31. Coupling Versus Decoupling
- 32. Cohesion
- 33. Conclusion
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Tidy First?
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151249
