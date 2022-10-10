Trino: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition

Book description
Perform fast interactive analytics against different data sources using the Trino high-performance distributed SQL query engine. In the second edition of this practical guide, you'll learn how to conduct analytics on data where it lives, whether it's a data lake using Hive, a modern lakehouse with Iceberg or Delta Lake, a different system like Cassandra, Kafka, or SingleStore, or a relational database like PostgreSQL or Oracle.
Analysts, software engineers, and production engineers learn how to manage, use, and even develop with Trino and make it a critical part of their data platform. Authors Matt Fuller, Manfred Moser, and Martin Traverso show you how a single Trino query can combine data from multiple sources to allow for analytics across your entire organization.
- Explore Trino's use cases, and learn about tools that help you connect to Trino for querying and processing huge amounts of data
- Learn Trino's internal workings, including how to connect to and query data sources with support for SQL statements, operators, functions, and more
- Deploy and secure Trino at scale, monitor workloads, tune queries, and connect more applications
- Learn how other organizations apply Trino successfully
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- I. Getting Started with Trino
-
1. Introducing Trino
- The Problems with Big Data
- Trino to the Rescue
-
Trino Use Cases
- One SQL Analytics Access Point
- Access Point to Data Warehouse and Source Systems
- Provide SQL-Based Access to Anything
- Federated Queries
- Semantic Layer for a Virtual Data Warehouse
- Data Lake Query Engine
- SQL Conversions and ETL
- Better Insights Due to Faster Response Times
- Big Data, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence
- Other Use Cases
- Trino Resources
- A Brief History of Trino
- Conclusion
- 2. Installing and Configuring Trino
-
3. Using Trino
- Trino Command-Line Interface
- Trino JDBC Driver
- Trino and ODBC
- Client Libraries
- Trino Web UI
- SQL with Trino
- Conclusion
- II. Diving Deeper into Trino
-
4. Trino Architecture
- Coordinator and Workers in a Cluster
- Connector-Based Architecture
- Catalogs, Schemas, and Tables
- Query Execution Model
- Query Planning
- Optimization Rules
- Implementation Rules
- Cost-Based Optimizer
- Working with Table Statistics
- Conclusion
-
5. Production-Ready Deployment
- Configuration Details
- Server Configuration
- Logging
- Node Configuration
- JVM Configuration
- Launcher
- Cluster Installation
- RPM Installation
- Installation in the Cloud
- Helm Chart for Kubernetes Deployment
- Cluster Sizing Considerations
- Conclusion
-
6. Connectors
- Configuration
- RDBMS Connector Example: PostgreSQL
- Trino TPC-H and TPC-DS Connectors
- Hive Connector for Distributed Storage Data Sources
- Modern Distributed Storage Management and Analytics
- Non-Relational Data Sources
- Trino JMX Connector
- Black Hole Connector
- Memory Connector
- Other Connectors
- Conclusion
-
7. Advanced Connector Examples
- Connecting to HBase with Phoenix
- Key-Value Store Connector Example: Accumulo
- Apache Cassandra Connector
- Streaming System Connector Example: Kafka
- Document Store Connector Example: Elasticsearch
- Query Federation in Trino
- Extract, Transform, Load and Federated Queries
- Conclusion
-
8. Using SQL in Trino
- Trino Statements
- Trino System Tables
- Catalogs
- Schemas
- Information Schema
- Tables
- Views
- Session Information and Configuration
- Data Types
- SELECT Statement Basics
- WHERE Clause
- GROUP BY and HAVING Clauses
- ORDER BY and LIMIT Clauses
- JOIN Statements
- UNION, INTERSECT, and EXCEPT Clauses
- Grouping Operations
- WITH Clause
- Subqueries
- Deleting Data from a Table
- Conclusion
-
9. Advanced SQL
- Functions and Operators Introduction
- Scalar Functions and Operators
- Boolean Operators
- Logical Operators
- Range Selection with the BETWEEN Statement
- Value Detection with IS (NOT) NULL
- Mathematical Functions and Operators
- Trigonometric Functions
- Constant and Random Functions
- String Functions and Operators
- Strings and Maps
- Unicode
- Regular Expressions
- Unnesting Complex Data Types
- JSON Functions
- Date and Time Functions and Operators
- Histograms
- Aggregate Functions
- Window Functions
- Lambda Expressions
- Geospatial Functions
- Prepared Statements
- Conclusion
- III. Trino in Real-World Uses
-
10. Security
- Authentication
- Authorization
- Encryption
- Certificate Authority Versus Self-Signed Certificates
- Certificate Authentication
- Kerberos
- Data Source Access and Configuration for Security
- Kerberos Authentication with the Hive Connector
- Cluster Separation
- Conclusion
- 11. Integrating Trino with Other Tools
-
12. Trino in Production
- Monitoring with the Trino Web UI
- Tuning Trino SQL Queries
- Memory Management
- Task Concurrency
- Worker Scheduling
- Network Data Exchange
- Tuning Java Virtual Machine
- Resource Groups
- Conclusion
- 13. Real-World Examples
- Conclusion
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Trino: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098137236
