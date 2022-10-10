Trino: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition

Perform fast interactive analytics against different data sources using the Trino high-performance distributed SQL query engine. In the second edition of this practical guide, you'll learn how to conduct analytics on data where it lives, whether it's a data lake using Hive, a modern lakehouse with Iceberg or Delta Lake, a different system like Cassandra, Kafka, or SingleStore, or a relational database like PostgreSQL or Oracle.

Analysts, software engineers, and production engineers learn how to manage, use, and even develop with Trino and make it a critical part of their data platform. Authors Matt Fuller, Manfred Moser, and Martin Traverso show you how a single Trino query can combine data from multiple sources to allow for analytics across your entire organization.