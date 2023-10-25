TypeScript is one of the most important tools for JavaScript developers. Still, even experienced developers wonder why the TypeScript compiler is throwing squiggly red lines at them. Enter TypeScript Cookbook. With this practical guide, author Stefan Baumgartner provides senior engineers with solutions for everyday TypeScript problems.

If you're conversant with TypeScript as well as JavaScript basics, this book provides actionable recipes to help you tackle a wide array of issues. From setting up complex project structures to developing advanced helper types, each self-contained recipe guides you through the problem and discusses why and how a solution works.

The ideal companion for your ongoing TypeScript journey, this cookbook helps you: