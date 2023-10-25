TypeScript Cookbook

by Stefan Baumgartner
Released October 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098136598

Book description

TypeScript is one of the most important tools for JavaScript developers. Still, even experienced developers wonder why the TypeScript compiler is throwing squiggly red lines at them. Enter TypeScript Cookbook. With this practical guide, author Stefan Baumgartner provides senior engineers with solutions for everyday TypeScript problems.

If you're conversant with TypeScript as well as JavaScript basics, this book provides actionable recipes to help you tackle a wide array of issues. From setting up complex project structures to developing advanced helper types, each self-contained recipe guides you through the problem and discusses why and how a solution works.

The ideal companion for your ongoing TypeScript journey, this cookbook helps you:

  • Dive into the inner workings of the TypeScript type system
  • Integrate TypeScript into a variety of projects
  • Craft advanced type definitions that allow for flexible scenarios
  • Create useful helper types that function across projects
  • Ensure readability along with type safety
  • Create robust APIs for helper types and their coworkers
  • Strongly type function signatures that rely on string types
  • Work around limitations of the standard library
  • Integrate TypeScript into advanced React projects

