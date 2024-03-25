Understanding DeFi

Understanding DeFi

by Alexandra Damsker
Released March 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098120764

Book description

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a rapidly growing field in fintech, having grown from $700 million to $100 billion over the past three years alone. But the lack of reliable information makes this area both risky and murky. In this practical book, experienced securities attorney Alexandra Damsker explains DeFi's role in both blockchain and finance.

Ideal for developers looking to build decentralized applications (DApps), this book compares DeFi to traditional bank-led fintech and explains why DeFi is exploding in interest and popularity. You'll explore the growing array of DApps and platforms in various categories, including their benefits and drawbacks, and learn how DeFi tools work together from the perspective of both users and developers.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn how DeFi fits into the blockchain and fintech worlds
  • Understand why it's important to move beyond the banking system
  • Explore the tools for building a useful, functional DeFi application
  • Learn the risks, benefits, regulatory concerns, and unresolved issues in this nascent and fast-growing industry
  • See which technologies are well-positioned to be incorporated into DeFi blockchains in the near future
  • Assess your own risk level to determine which strategies are most appropriate

