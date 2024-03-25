Book description
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a rapidly growing field in fintech, having grown from $700 million to $100 billion over the past three years alone. But the lack of reliable information makes this area both risky and murky. In this practical book, experienced securities attorney Alexandra Damsker explains DeFi's role in both blockchain and finance.
Ideal for developers looking to build decentralized applications (DApps), this book compares DeFi to traditional bank-led fintech and explains why DeFi is exploding in interest and popularity. You'll explore the growing array of DApps and platforms in various categories, including their benefits and drawbacks, and learn how DeFi tools work together from the perspective of both users and developers.
With this book, you will:
- Learn how DeFi fits into the blockchain and fintech worlds
- Understand why it's important to move beyond the banking system
- Explore the tools for building a useful, functional DeFi application
- Learn the risks, benefits, regulatory concerns, and unresolved issues in this nascent and fast-growing industry
- See which technologies are well-positioned to be incorporated into DeFi blockchains in the near future
- Assess your own risk level to determine which strategies are most appropriate
Table of contents
1. Introduction to DeFi
- What is Blockchain, Anyway?
- A Brief History of Accounting
- Massive Fraud, or The Status Quo Officially Doesn’t Work Any Longer
- The Bitcoin Revolution: The First Blockchain Use Case
- Ethereum and the Smart Contract Revelation
- Tenets of Blockchain (according to me):
- What Does Any of This Have to Do with Finance?
- What is decentralized finance, and why is it important?
- Conclusion
2. The Building Blocks of DeFi
- Protocols
- Platforms
- Decentralized Applications (DApps)
- A Word on Wallets
- Stablecoins
- Governance Tokens
- Conclusion
- Title: Understanding DeFi
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098120764
