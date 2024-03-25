Unifying Business, Data, and Code

by Ron Itelman, Juan Cruz Viotti
Released March 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098144982

Book description

How can we harness the powerful principles of intelligence to foster innovation and collaboration, especially among non-data scientists? This book outlines a practical methodology to help you learn fundamental concepts underlying the study of intelligence, including AI and human intelligence, so you can achieve goals faster.

After conducting extensive research with data scientists, business analysts, and data engineers, authors Ron Itelman and Juan Cruz Viotti learned three specific key activities: assess, analyze, and align, to augment innovation where Agile isn't meeting the specific needs of business, data, and code teams.

This guide shows how to collaborate more effectively and design intelligent systems without having to become a data scientist. Map your team, objectives, data, actions, and outcomes as a holistic network and discover connections that may not always be obvious. You'll learn how to reveal hidden root problems and explain how information flows across your organizational networks in order to innovate better, faster.

  • Use an innovation and collaborative methodology grounded in principles of intelligence
  • Create data schemas, data products, and data contracts, and design better data experiences
  • Build a wisdom graph, which combines high-level knowledge, people, processes, objectives, and outcomes, for a focused data science approach to innovation
  • Integrate your wisdom graph with ChatGPT and learn about large language model innovation opportunities

Table of contents

  1. 1. The Need for a Unifying Data Strategy
    1. Your Quest for Data-Driven Breakthroughs Begins
      1. There are Usually Multiple, Conflicting North Stars
      2. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Data Problems
      3. The Problem with Problems
      4. Unifying Concepts: The Key to Innovation
    2. What a Unifying Data Strategy Will Do for Agile
      1. Defining Being Agile
      2. Agile Theater
      3. Defining a Unifying Data Strategy Approach
    3. Understanding the Phrase “Being Data-Driven”
      1. To Be Data-Driven, Be Data-Centric
      2. Bottlenecks Preventing Teams from Being Data-Driven
    4. This Book’s Project: Intelligence.AI Coffee Beans
    5. Summary
  2. 2. The Lingua Franca of Data: JSON
    1. Introducing JSON
      1. A Simple JSON Example
      2. JSON Viewing and Authoring Tools
    2. Overview of JSON Grammar
      1. Booleans
      2. Numbers
      3. Strings
      4. Arrays
      5. Objects
      6. Null
      7. Learning more
        1. Minification
        2. Alternative Representations
    3. Creating a JSON Document
      1. A Product Entry
      2. A Store Order
    4. Summary
  3. 3. Data-Centric Innovation: A Guide For Data Champions
    1. Data Transformations Require Data Champions
    2. The Rise of the Data Product Manager
    3. Alignment Is a Journey, Not a Destination
      1. Evaluating Alignment from a Holistic Perspective
      2. The Goal Isn’t Alignment, It’s Effective Alignment
      3. Strategies for Setting Teams Up for Success
    4. Incorporating a Product Management Mindset
      1. Defining Data Users’ Needs
      2. Defining Product Features
      3. Defining and Measuring Success
    5. Unifying vs. Aligning
    6. Summary
  4. 4. Concept-First Design for Data Products
    1. Packaging and Products: an Example Using Coffee
    2. The Four Facets of a Data Product
    3. Getting Started with Unify
    4. Mapping the Conceptual Terrain: Assessing Concepts
    5. Facilitating Assessments of Conceptual Alignment across Technical and Non-Technical Teams
    6. Smooth Is Slow, Slow Is Fast
    7. Summary
  5. 5. A Universal Language for Data
    1. What Is JSON Schema?
      1. What Is a Schema?
    2. The Building Blocks of JSON Schema
      1. Dialects and Vocabularies
      2. Metachemas: Schemas that Describe Other Schemas
    3. Understanding a JSON Schema Definition
      1. Step 1: Determining the Schema Dialect: the $schema keyword
      2. Step 2: Determining the Schema Vocabularies
      3. Step 3: Understanding Schema Vocabularies
      4. Step 4: Understanding Schema Keywords
    4. JSON Schema as a Circular Data Structure
      1. Referencing Schemas
    5. Your First JSON Schema Project
      1. Writing a Schema: Step by Step
      2. Generating a Web Form
    6. Summary

