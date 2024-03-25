Unifying Business, Data, and Code

How can we harness the powerful principles of intelligence to foster innovation and collaboration, especially among non-data scientists? This book outlines a practical methodology to help you learn fundamental concepts underlying the study of intelligence, including AI and human intelligence, so you can achieve goals faster.

After conducting extensive research with data scientists, business analysts, and data engineers, authors Ron Itelman and Juan Cruz Viotti learned three specific key activities: assess, analyze, and align, to augment innovation where Agile isn't meeting the specific needs of business, data, and code teams.

This guide shows how to collaborate more effectively and design intelligent systems without having to become a data scientist. Map your team, objectives, data, actions, and outcomes as a holistic network and discover connections that may not always be obvious. You'll learn how to reveal hidden root problems and explain how information flows across your organizational networks in order to innovate better, faster.