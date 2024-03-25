Unifying Business, Data, and Code

Book description
How can we harness the powerful principles of intelligence to foster innovation and collaboration, especially among non-data scientists? This book outlines a practical methodology to help you learn fundamental concepts underlying the study of intelligence, including AI and human intelligence, so you can achieve goals faster.
After conducting extensive research with data scientists, business analysts, and data engineers, authors Ron Itelman and Juan Cruz Viotti learned three specific key activities: assess, analyze, and align, to augment innovation where Agile isn't meeting the specific needs of business, data, and code teams.
This guide shows how to collaborate more effectively and design intelligent systems without having to become a data scientist. Map your team, objectives, data, actions, and outcomes as a holistic network and discover connections that may not always be obvious. You'll learn how to reveal hidden root problems and explain how information flows across your organizational networks in order to innovate better, faster.
- Use an innovation and collaborative methodology grounded in principles of intelligence
- Create data schemas, data products, and data contracts, and design better data experiences
- Build a wisdom graph, which combines high-level knowledge, people, processes, objectives, and outcomes, for a focused data science approach to innovation
- Integrate your wisdom graph with ChatGPT and learn about large language model innovation opportunities
Table of contents
1. The Need for a Unifying Data Strategy
- Your Quest for Data-Driven Breakthroughs Begins
- What a Unifying Data Strategy Will Do for Agile
- Understanding the Phrase “Being Data-Driven”
- This Book’s Project: Intelligence.AI Coffee Beans
- Summary
- 2. The Lingua Franca of Data: JSON
3. Data-Centric Innovation: A Guide For Data Champions
- Data Transformations Require Data Champions
- The Rise of the Data Product Manager
- Alignment Is a Journey, Not a Destination
- Incorporating a Product Management Mindset
- Unifying vs. Aligning
- Summary
- 4. Concept-First Design for Data Products
5. A Universal Language for Data
- What Is JSON Schema?
- The Building Blocks of JSON Schema
- Understanding a JSON Schema Definition
- JSON Schema as a Circular Data Structure
- Your First JSON Schema Project
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Unifying Business, Data, and Code
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098144982
