Many UX designers are surprised to learn that much of the job isn't about drawing things. It's about knowing what to draw and how to convince people to build it. Whether you're a young designer trying to design something new or a designer who works with lots of different products and stakeholders, UX for Business is your missing guide to real-world UX.

Intermediate designers and beginners alike will not only learn the business of design but also how to think about design as a professional. Author Joel Marsh helps you understand stakeholders, business models, the process of designing valuable solutions, and how to gain the attention your work deserves. You'll explore the practical aspects of many common types of online businesses, from ecommerce and social platforms to productivity tools.

You'll learn: