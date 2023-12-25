UX for Business

UX for Business

by Joel Marsh
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098110598

Book description

Many UX designers are surprised to learn that much of the job isn't about drawing things. It's about knowing what to draw and how to convince people to build it. Whether you're a young designer trying to design something new or a designer who works with lots of different products and stakeholders, UX for Business is your missing guide to real-world UX.

Intermediate designers and beginners alike will not only learn the business of design but also how to think about design as a professional. Author Joel Marsh helps you understand stakeholders, business models, the process of designing valuable solutions, and how to gain the attention your work deserves. You'll explore the practical aspects of many common types of online businesses, from ecommerce and social platforms to productivity tools.

You'll learn:

  • The most important aspects of common digital business models
  • How to conduct UX research and analysis without the luxury of time or money
  • Methods for getting things done under less-than-ideal circumstances
  • A design approach that emphasizes value, diagnostics, and probability
  • How to avoid common pitfalls caused by inexperience

