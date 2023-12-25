Book description
Many UX designers are surprised to learn that much of the job isn't about drawing things. It's about knowing what to draw and how to convince people to build it. Whether you're a young designer trying to design something new or a designer who works with lots of different products and stakeholders, UX for Business is your missing guide to real-world UX.
Intermediate designers and beginners alike will not only learn the business of design but also how to think about design as a professional. Author Joel Marsh helps you understand stakeholders, business models, the process of designing valuable solutions, and how to gain the attention your work deserves. You'll explore the practical aspects of many common types of online businesses, from ecommerce and social platforms to productivity tools.
You'll learn:
- The most important aspects of common digital business models
- How to conduct UX research and analysis without the luxury of time or money
- Methods for getting things done under less-than-ideal circumstances
- A design approach that emphasizes value, diagnostics, and probability
- How to avoid common pitfalls caused by inexperience
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
Preface
- Will you risk it?
- How did we get here?
- OK, cut to the chase: what’s the secret? (How is this book organized?)
- Why should you believe anything I write?
-
The What (How do you know you’re designing the right thing?)
- UX is a process: humans are the constant
- UX is a process: business is always different
- The VDP framework for UX in real life
- V = Value
- Value is user-first, business second
- OK, but seriously, what is a business model?
- User needs + business needs = Value
- Value for the user, not lingo for the UX people
- Efficiency: do more with less
- Entertainment: good feelings
- Value for the business: efficiency.
- Value for the business: how does it make money?
- Great, so, what are you making?
- Let the business model guide you
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: UX for Business
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098110598
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
audiobook
The Design of Everyday Things
First, businesses discovered quality as a key competitive edge; next came science. Now, Donald A. Norman, …
book
Designing Distributed Systems
Without established design patterns to guide them, developers have had to build distributed systems from scratch, …
book
Database Internals
When it comes to choosing, using, and maintaining a database, understanding its internals is essential. But …