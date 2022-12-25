Version Control with Git, 3rd Edition

Version Control with Git, 3rd Edition

by Prem Kumar Ponuthorai, Jon Loeliger
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492091196

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Track, branch, merge, and manage code revisions with Git, the free and open source distributed version control system. Through a series of step-by-step tutorials, this practical guide quickly takes you from Git fundamentals to advanced techniques, and provides friendly yet rigorous advice for navigating Git's many functions. You'll learn how to work with everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency.

In this third edition, authors Prem Kumar Ponuthorai and Jon Loeliger break down Git concepts using a modular approach. You'll start with the basics and fundamental philosophy of Git, followed by intermediate commands to help you efficiently supplement your daily development workflow. Finally, you'll learn advanced Git commands and concepts to understand how Git works under the hood.

  • Learn how to use Git for real-world development scenarios
  • Gain insight into Git's common use cases, initial tasks, and basic functions
  • Use the system for distributed version control
  • Learn how to manage merges, conflicts, patches, and diffs
  • Apply advanced techniques such as rebasing, hooks, and ways to handle submodules

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who This book is For
    2. Essential know how’s
    3. New in this revision
    4. Navigating the Book
    5. Installing Git
    6. A Note on Inclusive Language
    7. Omissions
    8. Conventions Used in This Book
    9. Using Code Examples
    10. Safari® Books Online
    11. How to Contact Us
    12. Acknowledgments
    13. Attributions
  2. 1. Introduction to Git
    1. Git Components
    2. Git Characteristics
    3. The Git Command Line
    4. Quick Introduction to Using Git
      1. Preparing to work with Git
      2. Working with a local Repository
      3. Working with a shared Repository
      4. Configuration Files
    5. Summary
  3. 2. Foundational Concepts
    1. Repositories
    2. Git Object Store
    3. Index
    4. Content-Addressable Database
    5. Git Tracks Content
    6. Pathname Versus Content
    7. Packfiles
    8. Visualizing Git Object Store
    9. Git Internals: Concepts at Work
      1. Inside the .git Directory
      2. Blob Objects and Hashes
      3. Tree Object and Files
      4. A Note on Git’s Use of SHA1
      5. Tree Hierarchies
      6. Commit Objects
      7. Tag Objects
    10. Summary
  4. 3. Branches
    1. Motivation for using Branches in Git
    2. Branching Guidelines
      1. Branch Names
      2. Dos and Don’ts in Branch Names
    3. Managing Branches
      1. Working in Branches
      2. Creating Branches
      3. Listing Branch Names
      4. Viewing Branches and it’s Commits
      5. Switching (Checking out) Branches
      6. Merging Changes into a Different Branch
      7. Creating and Checking out a New Branch
      8. Detached HEAD Branches
      9. Deleting Branches
  5. 4. Commits
    1. Commits: Recorded units of change
    2. Atomic Changesets
    3. Identifying Commits
      1. Absolute Commit Names
      2. refs and symrefs
      3. Relative Commit Names
    4. Commit History
      1. Viewing Old Commits
      2. Commit Graphs
      3. Commit Ranges
  6. 5. File Management and the Index
    1. Importance of the Index
    2. File Classifications in Git
    3. Using git add
    4. Some Notes on Using git commit
      1. Using git commit --all
      2. Writing Commit Log Messages
    5. Using git rm
    6. Using git mv
    7. A Note on Tracking Renames
    8. The .gitignore File
    9. Summary

Product information

  • Title: Version Control with Git, 3rd Edition
  • Author(s): Prem Kumar Ponuthorai, Jon Loeliger
  • Release date: December 2022
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492091196