Web Accessibility Cookbook

Web Accessibility Cookbook

by Manuel Matuzovic
Released September 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098145583

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Frontend developers have to consider many things: browser compatibility, usability, performance, scalability, SEO, and other best practices. But the most fundamental aspect of creating websites is one that often falls short: accessibility. Accessibility is the cornerstone of any website, and if a website is inaccessible, users won't be able to interact with it, obtain information, sign up for services, or buy products.

The Web Accessibility Cookbook provides you with dozens of recipes to help you avoid these failures. You'll learn how to build common components, such as main navigation, filters, and dialogs, in an accessible manner. Each recipe not only explains how to build things but also why. Author Manuel Matuzovic provides the knowledge you need to create your own accessible components and address your users' varying needs, abilities, and preferences.

With this practical guide, you will:

  • Learn how to build websites that feature inclusive frontends
  • Discover the common obstacles website users face every day
  • Understand how your decisions impact users
  • Learn how to build accessible frontends step-by-step
  • Write high-quality markup and CSS
  • Evaluate the accessibility of frontend components

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Web Accessibility Cookbook
  • Author(s): Manuel Matuzovic
  • Release date: September 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098145583