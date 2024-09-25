Book description
Frontend developers have to consider many things: browser compatibility, usability, performance, scalability, SEO, and other best practices. But the most fundamental aspect of creating websites is one that often falls short: accessibility. Accessibility is the cornerstone of any website, and if a website is inaccessible, users won't be able to interact with it, obtain information, sign up for services, or buy products.
The Web Accessibility Cookbook provides you with dozens of recipes to help you avoid these failures. You'll learn how to build common components, such as main navigation, filters, and dialogs, in an accessible manner. Each recipe not only explains how to build things but also why. Author Manuel Matuzovic provides the knowledge you need to create your own accessible components and address your users' varying needs, abilities, and preferences.
With this practical guide, you will:
- Learn how to build websites that feature inclusive frontends
- Discover the common obstacles website users face every day
- Understand how your decisions impact users
- Learn how to build accessible frontends step-by-step
- Write high-quality markup and CSS
- Evaluate the accessibility of frontend components
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Navigating Sites
- 2. Structuring Documents
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Web Accessibility Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098145583
You might also like
