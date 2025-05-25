Web Browser API Cookbook

Web Browser API Cookbook

by Joe Attardi
Released May 2025
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098150679

Book description

JavaScript gives web developers great power to create rich interactive browser experiences, and much of that power is provided by the browser itself. Modern web APIs enable web-based applications to come to life like never before, supporting actions that once required browser plug-ins. Some are still in an experimental stage, but many are ready for use today.

With this hands-on cookbook, author Joe Attardi helps you explore the powerful APIs available in modern browsers and guides you through the specific tasks that they unlock. Because these features are web standards, there is comprehensive documentation available from trusted resources such as MDN Web Docs. The knowledge you'll gain is transferable across different companies and projects.

  • Learn the breadth of functionality available in modern browser APIs
  • Explore future APIs that are still in an experimental stage
  • Discover newer elements, such as dialog that replaces the need for a third-party library
  • Build more powerful and interactive web applications using native APIs
  • Understand the permissions model used by the browser to unlock functionality such as geolocation and push notifications

Publisher resources

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. The Power of Modern Browsers
    2. Drawbacks of Third-Party Libraries
    3. Who This Book Is For
    4. What’s In This Book
    5. Additional Resources
    6. Conventions Used in This Book
    7. Companion Website
    8. O’Reilly Online Learning
    9. How to Contact Us
  2. 1. Asynchronous APIs
    1. 1.0. Introduction
    2. 1.1. Working With Promises
    3. 1.2. Loading an Image With a Fallback
    4. 1.3. Chaining Promises
    5. 1.4. Using the async and await Keywords
    6. 1.5. Using Promises in Parallel
    7. 1.6. Animating an Element With requestAnimationFrame
    8. 1.7. Wrapping an Event API in a Promise
    9. 1.8. Summary
  3. 2. Simple Persistence with the Web Storage API
    1. 2.0. Introduction
    2. 2.1. Checking for Web Storage Support
    3. 2.2. Persisting String Data
    4. 2.3. Persisting Simple Objects
    5. 2.4. Persisting Complex Objects
    6. 2.5. Listening for Storage Changes
    7. 2.6. Finding All Known Keys
    8. 2.7. Removing Data
    9. 2.8. Summary
  4. 3. URLs and Routing
    1. 3.0. Introduction
    2. 3.1. Resolving a Relative URL
    3. 3.2. Removing Query Parameters From a URL
    4. 3.3. Adding Query Parameters to a URL
    5. 3.4. Reading Query Parameters
    6. 3.5. Creating a Simple Client Side Router
    7. 3.6. Matching URLs to Patterns
    8. 3.7. Summary
  5. 4. Network Requests
    1. 4.0. Introduction
    2. 4.1. Sending a Request With XMLHttpRequest
    3. 4.2. Sending a GET Request With the Fetch API
    4. 4.3. Sending a POST Request With the Fetch API
    5. 4.4. Uploading a File with the Fetch API
    6. 4.5. Sending a Beacon
    7. 4.6. Listening for Remote Events with Server-Sent Events (SSE)
    8. 4.7. Exchanging Data in Real Time with WebSockets
    9. 4.8. Summary
  6. About the Author

