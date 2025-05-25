Book description
JavaScript gives web developers great power to create rich interactive browser experiences, and much of that power is provided by the browser itself. Modern web APIs enable web-based applications to come to life like never before, supporting actions that once required browser plug-ins. Some are still in an experimental stage, but many are ready for use today.
With this hands-on cookbook, author Joe Attardi helps you explore the powerful APIs available in modern browsers and guides you through the specific tasks that they unlock. Because these features are web standards, there is comprehensive documentation available from trusted resources such as MDN Web Docs. The knowledge you'll gain is transferable across different companies and projects.
- Learn the breadth of functionality available in modern browser APIs
- Explore future APIs that are still in an experimental stage
- Discover newer elements, such as dialog that replaces the need for a third-party library
- Build more powerful and interactive web applications using native APIs
- Understand the permissions model used by the browser to unlock functionality such as geolocation and push notifications
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Asynchronous APIs
- 2. Simple Persistence with the Web Storage API
- 3. URLs and Routing
-
4. Network Requests
- 4.0. Introduction
- 4.1. Sending a Request With XMLHttpRequest
- 4.2. Sending a GET Request With the Fetch API
- 4.3. Sending a POST Request With the Fetch API
- 4.4. Uploading a File with the Fetch API
- 4.5. Sending a Beacon
- 4.6. Listening for Remote Events with Server-Sent Events (SSE)
- 4.7. Exchanging Data in Real Time with WebSockets
- 4.8. Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Web Browser API Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2025
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098150679
