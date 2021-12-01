Book description
WebAssembly: The Definitive Guide is a thorough and accessible introduction to one of the most transformative technologies hitting our industry. What started as a way to use languages other than JavaScript in the browser has evolved into a comprehensive path toward portability, performance, increased security, and greater code reuse across an impressive collection of deployment targets.
Author Brian Sletten introduces elements of this technology incrementally while building to several concrete, code-driven examples of practical, cutting-edge WebAssembly uses. Whether you work with enterprise software or embedded systems, or in entertainment, scientific computing, or startup environments, you'll learn how WebAssembly can have a positive impact on the way you develop software.
- Use WebAssembly to increase code portability across platforms
- Reuse more of your software assets in a wider number of deployment targets
- Learn how WebAssembly increases protection against prominent security attacks
- Use WebAssembly to deploy legacy code in web environments
- Increase your user base across languages and development environments
- Integrate JavaScript code with other languages and environments to improve performance, security, and productivity
- Learn how WebAssembly will affect your career as software developer
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
- 2. “Hello, World!” (Sort of)
- 3. WebAssembly Modules
- 4. WebAssembly Memory
- 5. Using C/C++ and WebAssembly
- 6. Applied WebAssembly: Legacy Code in the Browser
- 7. WebAssembly Tables
- 8. WebAssembly in the Server
- 9. Applied WebAssembly: TensorFlow.js
- 10. Rust
- 11. WebAssembly System Interface (WASI)
- 12. Extending the WebAssembly Platform
- 13. WebAssembly and .NET
- 14. Using AssemblyScript and WebAssembly
- 15. Applied WebAssembly: In the Cloud and on the Edge
- 16. Applied WebAssembly: Decentralized Applications
- 17. WebAssembly and Other Languages
A. Installing WebAssembly Tools
- Installing WebAssembly Binary Toolkit (WABT)
- Installing LLVM
- Installing Emscripten
- Installing Wasm3
- Installing Wasmtime
- Installing Wasmer
- Installing Rust Tools
- Installing .NET Tools
- Installing AssemblyScript
- Installing IPFS
- Installing TinyGo
- Installing Artichoke
- Installing SwiftWasm
- Installing Zig and Grain
- Index
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: WebAssembly: The Definitive Guide
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492089841
