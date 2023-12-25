Book description
Perimeter defenses guarding your network aren't as secure as you might think. Hosts behind the firewall have no defenses of their own, so when a host in the "trusted" zone is breached, access to your data center is not far behind. This practical book introduces you to the zero trust model, a method that treats all hosts as if they're internet-facing, and considers the entire network to be compromised and hostile.
In this updated edition, the authors show you how zero trust lets you focus on building strong authentication, authorization, and encryption throughout, while providing compartmentalized access and better operational agility. You'll learn the architecture of a zero trust network, including how to build one using currently available technology.
- Explore fundamental concepts of a zero trust network, including trust engine, policy engine, and context aware agents
- Understand how this model embeds security within the system's operation, rather than layering it on top
- Use existing technology to establish trust among the actors in a network
- Migrate from a perimeter-based network to a zero trust network in production
- Examine case studies that provide insights into various organizations' zero trust journeys
- Learn about the various zero trust architectures, standards, and frameworks
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1.
Zero Trust Fundamentals
- What Is a Zero Trust Network?
- Evolution of the Perimeter Model
- Evolution of the Threat Landscape
- Perimeter Shortcomings
- Where the Trust Lies
- Automation as an Enabler
- Perimeter Versus Zero Trust
- Applied in the Cloud
- Role of Zero Trust in National Cybersecurity
- Summary
-
2. Managing Trust
- Threat Models
- Strong Authentication
- Authenticating Trust
- Least Privilege
- Summary
- 3. Context Aware Agents
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Zero Trust Networks, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492096597
You might also like
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …