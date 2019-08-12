Four short links: 12 August 2019

First Person Adventure via Mario Maker (Vice) — the remarkable “3D Maze House (P59-698-55G)” by creator ねぎちん … a level somehow manages to credibly re-create the experience of playing a first-person (!!) adventure game like Wizardy, something Nintendo clearly never intended.
Measurable Counterfactual Local Explanations for Any Classifier — generates w-counterfactual explanations that state minimum changes necessary to flip a prediction’s classification [and …] builds local regression models, using the w-counterfactuals to measure and improve the fidelity of its regressions. Making AI “explain itself” is useful and hard, this seems like an interesting step forward.
Learn faster. Dig deeper. See farther.
Join the O'Reilly online learning platform. Get a free trial today and find answers on the fly, or master something new and useful.