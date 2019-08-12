Radar / Four Short Links

Four short links: 12 August 2019

Retro Hacking, Explaining AI, Teacher Ratings, and Algorithmic Bias

By Nat Torkington
August 12, 2019
Four Short Links
  1. First Person Adventure via Mario Maker (Vice) — the remarkable “3D Maze House (P59-698-55G)” by creator ねぎちん … a level somehow manages to credibly re-create the experience of playing a first-person (!!) adventure game like Wizardy, something Nintendo clearly never intended.
  2. Measurable Counterfactual Local Explanations for Any Classifiergenerates w-counterfactual explanations that state minimum changes necessary to flip a prediction’s classification [and …] builds local regression models, using the w-counterfactuals to measure and improve the fidelity of its regressions. Making AI “explain itself” is useful and hard, this seems like an interesting step forward.

  3. Student Evaluation of Teaching Ratings and Student Learning are Not Related (Science Direct) — Students do not learn more from professors with higher student evaluation of teaching (SET) ratings. […] New meta-analyses of multisection studies show that SET ratings are unrelated to student learning. (via Sciblogs)
  4. Apparent Gender-Based Discrimination in the Display of STEM Career Ads — women disproportionately click on job ads, so bidding algorithms charge more to advertisers to show to women, so men see more job ads. (via Ethan Molick)
