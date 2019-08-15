Four short links: 15 August 2019

Making Uncommon Knowledge Common — The Rich Barton Playbook is building Data Content Loops to disintermediate incumbents and dominate Search. And then using this traction to own demand in their industries.
Data: Past, Present, and Future — Data and data-empowered algorithms now shape our professional, personal, and political realities. This course introduces students both to critical thinking and practice in understanding how we got here, and the future we now are building together as scholars, scientists, and citizens. The way Intro to Data Science classes ought to be.
Training Bias in “Hate Speech Detector” Means Black Speech More Likely to be Censored (BoingBoing) — The authors do a pretty good job of pinpointing the cause: the people who hand-labeled the training data for the algorithm were themselves biased, and incorrectly, systematically misidentified AAE writing as offensive. And since machine learning models are no better than their training data (though they are often worse!), the bias in the data propagated through the model.