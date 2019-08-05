Four short links: 5 August 2019

Radar / Four Short Links

August 5, 2019
  1. Toolkit of Policies to Promote Innovation (Journal of Economic Perspectives) — We discuss a number of the main innovation policy levers and describe the available evidence on their effectiveness: tax policies to favor research and development, government research grants, policies aimed at increasing the supply of human capital focused on innovation, intellectual property policies, and pro-competitive policies. In the conclusion, we synthesize this evidence into a single-page “toolkit,” in which we rank policies in terms of the quality and implications of the available evidence and the policies’ overall impact from a social cost-benefit perspective. We also score policies in terms of their speed and likely distributional effects. (via Marginal Revolution)
  2. A Brief Tour of Differential Privacy — lecture slides from a CMU course. Content warning: Comic Sans.

  3. Ethically-Aligned Design, 1ed — read online. The most comprehensive, crowd-sourced global treatise regarding the Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems available today.
  4. n-Shot Learning — brief overview of machine learning from zero, one, or a handful of examples.
