On gradient-based methods for finding game-theoretic equilibria
Michael Jordan details several recent results that blend gradient-based methodology with game-theoretic goals.
Michael Jordan details several recent results that blend gradient-based methodology with game-theoretic goals.
This is a keynote highlight from the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose 2019. Watch the full version of this keynote on the O’Reilly online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.