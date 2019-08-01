Make data science more useful

Radar / O'Reilly Data Show Podcast

The O’Reilly Data Show Podcast: Cassie Kozyrkov on connecting data and AI to business.

By Ben Lorica
August 1, 2019
In this episode of the Data Show, I speak with Cassie Kozyrkov, technical director and chief decision scientist at Google Cloud. She describes “decision intelligence” as an interdisciplinary field concerned with all aspects of decision-making, and which combines data science with the behavioral sciences. Most recently she has been focused on developing best practices that can help practitioners make safe, effective use of AI and data. Kozyrkov uses her platform to help data scientists develop skills that will enable them to connect data and AI with their organizations’ core businesses.

We had a great conversation spanning many topics, including:

  • How data science can be more useful
  • The importance of the human side of data
  • The leadership talent shortage in data science
  • Is data science a bubble?

