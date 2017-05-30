The OSI reference model is the most basic element of computer networking used commonly as a point of reference by network engineers. Network engineering expert, John Pickard, discusses the role of the OSI model in data encapsulation and de-encapsulation, and identifies the seven layers of the OSI model by name and number, even offering a mnemonic for remembering their correct order.

After mastering this key networking model, the OSI model, take your network fundamentals a step further with Cisco CCNA certification training.