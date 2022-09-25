Ansible: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

Ansible: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

by Bas Meijer, Lorin Hochstein, René Moser
Released September 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098109080

Book description

Among the many configuration management tools available, Ansible has some distinct advantages: It's minimal in nature. You don't need to install anything on your nodes. And it has an easy learning curve. With this updated third edition, you'll quickly learn how to be productive with this tool, whether you're a developer deploying code to production or a system administrator looking for a better automation solution.

Authors Bas Meijer, Lorin Hochstein, and Rene Moser show you how to write playbooks (Ansible's configuration management scripts), manage remote servers, and explore the tool's real power: built-in declarative modules. You'll learn how Ansible has all the functionality you need and the simplicity you desire.

  • Explore Ansible configuration management and deployment
  • Learn how to apply Ansible best practices
  • Understand how to use the new collections format
  • Create a local development environment
  • Generate reusable Ansible content for open source middleware
  • Build container images, images for cloud instances, and cloud computing instances

Ready to use Ansible for mission-critical work? With this new edition, you'll learn how to eliminate the guesswork and assumptions when using software engineering methods to validate code quality.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
    1. A Note About Versions
    2. Ansible: What Is It Good For?
    3. How Ansible Works
    4. What’s So Great About Ansible?
      1. Simple
      2. Powerful
      3. Secure
    5. Is Ansible Too Simple?
    6. What Do I Need to Know?
    7. What Isn’t Covered
    8. Installing Ansible
    9. Setting Up a Server for Testing
      1. Using Vagrant to Set Up a Test Server
      2. Telling Ansible About Your Test Server
      3. Simplifying with the ansible.cfg File
      4. Kill your darlings
    10. Moving Forward
  2. 2. Playbooks: A Beginning
    1. Preliminaries
      1. A Very Simple Playbook
      2. Running the Playbook
      3. Playbooks Are YAML
    2. Anatomy of a Playbook
      1. Plays
      2. Did Anything Change? Tracking Host State
      3. Getting Fancier: TLS Support
      4. Conclusion
  3. 3. Inventory: Describing Your Servers
    1. Inventory/Hosts Files
      1. Preliminaries: Multiple Vagrant Machines
    2. Behavioral Inventory Parameters
      1. ansible_connection
      2. ansible_shell_type
      3. ansible_python_interpreter
      4. ansible_*_interpreter
      5. Changing Behavioral Parameter Defaults
    3. Groups and Groups and Groups
      1. Example: Deploying a Django App
      2. Aliases and Ports
      3. Groups of Groups
      4. Numbered Hosts (Pets versus Cattle)
    4. Hosts and Group Variables: Inside the Inventory
    5. Host and Group Variables: In Their Own Files
    6. Dynamic Inventory
      1. Inventory Plugins
      2. Amazon EC2
      3. Azure Resource Manager
      4. The Interface for a Dynamic Inventory Script
      5. Writing a Dynamic Inventory Script
    7. Breaking the Inventory into Multiple Files
    8. Adding Entries at Runtime with add_host and group_by
      1. add_host
      2. group_by
  4. 4. Variables and Facts
    1. Defining Variables in Playbooks
    2. Viewing the Values of Variables
    3. Registering Variables
    4. Facts
      1. Viewing All Facts Associated with a Server
      2. Viewing a Subset of Facts
      3. Any Module Can Return Facts
      4. Local Facts
    5. Using set_fact to Define a New Variable
    6. Built-in Variables
      1. hostvars
      2. inventory_hostname
      3. Groups
    7. Setting Variables on the Command Line
    8. Precedence
  5. 5. Introducing Mezzanine: Our Test Application
    1. Why Is Deploying to Production Complicated?
      1. PostgreSQL: The Database
      2. Gunicorn: The Application Server
      3. Nginx: The Web Server
      4. Supervisor: The Process Manager
  6. 6. Deploying Mezzanine with Ansible
    1. Listing Tasks in a Playbook
    2. Organization of Deployed Files
    3. Variables and Secret Variables
    4. Installing Multiple Packages
    5. Adding the Become Clause to a Task
    6. Updating the Apt Cache
    7. Checking Out the Project Using Git
    8. Installing Mezzanine and Other Packages into a Virtual Environment
    9. Complex Arguments in Tasks: A Brief Digression
    10. Configuring the Database
    11. Generating the local_settings.py File from a Template
    12. Running django-manage Commands
    13. Running Custom Python Scripts in the Context of the Application
      1. Setting Service Configuration Files
    14. Enabling the Nginx Configuration
    15. Installing TLS Certificates
    16. Installing Twitter Cron Job
    17. The Full Playbook
    18. Running the Playbook Against a Vagrant Machine
    19. Troubleshooting
      1. Cannot Check Out Git Repository
      2. Cannot Reach 192.168.33.10.nip.io
      3. Bad Request (400)
    20. Deploying Mezzanine on Multiple Machines
  7. 7. Roles: Scaling Up Your Playbooks
    1. Basic Structure of a Role
    2. Example: Deploying Mezzanine with Roles
      1. Using Roles in Your Playbooks
      2. Pre-Tasks and Post-Tasks
      3. A database Role for Deploying the Database
      4. A mezzanine Role for Deploying Mezzanine
    3. Creating Role Files and Directories with ansible-galaxy
    4. Dependent Roles
    5. Ansible Galaxy
      1. Web Interface
      2. Command-Line Interface
      3. Roles Requirements in Practice
      4. Contributing Your Own Role
  8. 8. Complex Playbooks
    1. Dealing with Badly Behaved Commands: changed_when and failed_when
    2. Filters
      1. The Default Filter
      2. Filters for Registered Variables
      3. Filters That Apply to File Paths
      4. Writing Your Own Filter
    3. Lookups
      1. file
      2. pipe
      3. env
      4. password
      5. template
      6. csvfile
      7. dnstxt
      8. redis
      9. Writing Your Own Lookup Plugin
    4. More Complicated Loops
      1. With Lookup Plugin
      2. with_lines
      3. with_fileglob
      4. with_dict
      5. Looping Constructs as Lookup Plugins
    5. Loop Controls
      1. Setting the Variable Name
      2. Labeling the Output
    6. Imports and Includes
      1. Dynamic Includes
      2. Role Includes
      3. Role Flow Control
    7. Blocks
    8. Error Handling with Blocks
    9. Encrypting Sensitive Data with Vault
  9. 9. Customizing Hosts, Runs, and Handlers
    1. Patterns for Specifying Hosts
    2. Limiting Which Hosts Run
    3. Running a Task on the Control Machine
    4. Manually Gathering Facts
    5. Retrieving an IP Address from the Host
    6. Running on One Host at a Time
    7. Running on a Batch of Hosts at a Time
    8. Running Only Once
    9. Limiting Which Tasks Run
      1. Step
      2. Start-at-Task
      3. Running Tags
      4. Skipping Tags
    10. Running Strategies
      1. Linear
      2. Free
      3. Mitogen
    11. Advanced Handlers
      1. Handlers in Pre and Post Tasks
      2. Flush Handlers
      3. Handlers Notifying Handlers
      4. Handlers Listen
  10. 10. Callback Plugins
    1. Stdout Plugins
      1. ARA
      2. debug
      3. default
      4. dense
      5. json
      6. minimal
      7. null
      8. oneline
    2. Notification and Aggregate Plugins
      1. Python requirements
      2. foreman
      3. hipchat
      4. jabber
      5. junit
      6. log_plays
      7. logentries
      8. logstash
      9. mail
      10. profile_roles
      11. profile_tasks
      12. say
      13. slack
      14. splunk
      15. timer
  11. 11. Making Ansible Go Even Faster
    1. SSH Multiplexing and ControlPersist
      1. Manually Enabling SSH Multiplexing
      2. SSH Multiplexing Options in Ansible
    2. More SSH Tuning
      1. Algorithm Recommendations
    3. Pipelining
      1. Enabling Pipelining
      2. Configuring Hosts for Pipelining
    4. Mitogen for Ansible
    5. Fact Caching
      1. JSON File Fact-Caching Backend
      2. Redis Fact-Caching Backend
      3. Memcached Fact-Caching Backend
    6. Parallelism
    7. Concurrent Tasks with Async
  12. 12. Custom Modules
    1. Example: Checking That You Can Reach a Remote Server
    2. Using the Script Module Instead of Writing Your Own
    3. can_reach as a Module
    4. Should You Develop A Module?
    5. Where to Put Your Custom Modules
    6. How Ansible Invokes Modules
      1. Generate a Standalone Python Script with the Arguments (Python Only)
      2. Copy the Module to the Host
      3. Create an Arguments File on the Host (Non-Python Only)
      4. Invoke the Module
    7. Expected Outputs
      1. Output Variables that Ansible Expects
    8. Implementing Modules in Python
      1. Parsing Arguments
      2. Accessing Parameters
      3. Importing the AnsibleModule Helper Class
      4. Argument Options
      5. AnsibleModule Initializer Parameters
      6. Returning Success or Failure
      7. Invoking External Commands
      8. Check Mode (Dry Run)
    9. Documenting Your Module
    10. Debugging Your Module
    11. Implementing the Module in Bash
    12. Specifying an Alternative Location for Bash
    13. Example Modules
  13. 13. Ansible and Containers
    1. Kubernetes
    2. Docker Application Life Cycle
    3. Registries
    4. Ansible and Docker
    5. Connecting to the Docker Daemon
    6. Example Application: Ghost
    7. Running A Docker Container Our Local Machine
    8. Building an Image from a Dockerfile
    9. Pushing Our Image to the Docker Registry
    10. Orchestrating Multiple Containers on Our Local Machine
    11. Querying Local Images
    12. Deploying the Dockerized Application
      1. Provisioning MySQL
      2. Deploying the Ghost Database
      3. Frontend
      4. Frontend: Ghost
      5. Frontend: Nginx
      6. Cleaning Out Containers
    13. Conclusion
  14. 14. Quality Assurance with Molecule
    1. Installation and Setup
    2. Configuring Molecule Drivers
    3. Creating an Ansible Role
    4. Scenarios
      1. Configuring Scenarios in Molecule
      2. Managing Virtual Machines
      3. Managing Containers
    5. Molecule Commands
    6. Linting
      1. YAMLlint
      2. Ansible-lint
      3. Ansible-later
    7. Verifiers
      1. Ansible
      2. Goss
      3. TestInfra
    8. Conclusion
  15. 15. Collections
    1. Installing Collections
    2. Listing Collections
    3. Using Collections in a Playbook
    4. Developing a Collection
    5. Conclusion
  16. 16. Debugging Ansible Playbooks
    1. Humane Error Messages
    2. Debugging SSH Issues
    3. Common SSH Challenges
      1. PasswordAuthentication no
      2. SSH As a Different User
      3. Host Key Verification Failed
      4. Private Networks
    4. The Debug Module
    5. Playbook Debugger
    6. The Assert Module
    7. Checking Your Playbook Before Execution
      1. Syntax Check
      2. List Hosts
      3. List Tasks
      4. Check Mode
      5. Diff (Show File Changes)
    8. Limiting Which Tasks Run
      1. Step
      2. Start-at-Task
      3. Tags
      4. Limits
  17. 17. Ansible Automation Platform
    1. Subscription Models
      1. Ansible Automation Platform Trial
    2. What Ansible Automation Platform Solves
      1. Access Control
      2. Projects
      3. Inventory Management
      4. Run Jobs by Job Templates
    3. RESTful API
    4. AWX.AWX
      1. Installation
      2. Create an Organization
      3. Create an Inventory
      4. Running a Playbook with a Job Template
    5. Using Containers to run Ansible
      1. Creating Execution Environments
  18. 18. Vagrant
    1. Convenient Vagrant Configuration Options
      1. Port Forwarding and Private IP Addresses
      2. Enabling Agent Forwarding
    2. The Docker Provisioner
    3. The Ansible Provisioner
    4. When the Provisioner Runs
    5. Vagrant Plugins
      1. Hostmanager
      2. VBGuest
    6. VirtualBox Customization
    7. Vagrantfile Is Ruby
    8. Conclusion
  19. 19. Managing Windows Hosts
    1. Connection to Windows
    2. PowerShell
    3. Windows Modules
    4. Our Java Development Machine
    5. Adding a Local User
    6. Windows Features
    7. Installing Software with Choco
    8. Configuration of Java
    9. Updating Windows
    10. Conclusion
  20. 20. Creating Images
    1. Creating Images with Packer
    2. Docker Image: GCC 11
      1. Vagrant VirtualBox VM
      2. Cloud Images
      3. Google Cloud Platform
      4. Azure
      5. Vagrantfile
      6. The Playbook
  21. 21. Cloud Infrastructure
    1. Terminology
      1. Instance
      2. Amazon Machine Image
      3. Tags
    2. Specifying Credentials
      1. Environment Variables
      2. Configuration Files
    3. Prerequisite: Boto3 Python Library
    4. Dynamic Inventory
      1. Inventory Caching
      2. Other Configuration Options
    5. Defining Dynamic Groups with Tags
      1. Applying Tags to Existing Resources
      2. Nicer Group Names
    6. Virtual Private Clouds
    7. Configuring ansible.cfg for Use with ec2
    8. Launching New Instances
    9. EC2 Key Pairs
      1. Creating a New Key
      2. Uploading Your Public Key
    10. Security Groups
      1. Permitted IP Addresses
      2. Security Group Ports
    11. Getting the Latest AMI
    12. Create a New Instance and Add it to a Group
    13. Waiting for the Server to Come Up
    14. Putting It All Together
    15. Specifying a Virtual Private Cloud
      1. Dynamic Inventory and VPC
    16. Other Modules
  22. 22. CI/CD and Ansible
    1. Continuous Integration
      1. Elements in a CI System
      2. Jenkins and Ansible
      3. Jenkins Configuration as Code
      4. Jenkins Job Configurations as Code
      5. Running CI for Ansible Roles
    2. Staging
    3. Ansible Plugin
    4. Ansible Tower Plugin
    5. Conclusion
  23. About the Authors

