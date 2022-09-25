Ansible: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

Among the many configuration management tools available, Ansible has some distinct advantages: It's minimal in nature. You don't need to install anything on your nodes. And it has an easy learning curve. With this updated third edition, you'll quickly learn how to be productive with this tool, whether you're a developer deploying code to production or a system administrator looking for a better automation solution.

Authors Bas Meijer, Lorin Hochstein, and Rene Moser show you how to write playbooks (Ansible's configuration management scripts), manage remote servers, and explore the tool's real power: built-in declarative modules. You'll learn how Ansible has all the functionality you need and the simplicity you desire.

Explore Ansible configuration management and deployment

Learn how to apply Ansible best practices

Understand how to use the new collections format

Create a local development environment

Generate reusable Ansible content for open source middleware

Build container images, images for cloud instances, and cloud computing instances

Ready to use Ansible for mission-critical work? With this new edition, you'll learn how to eliminate the guesswork and assumptions when using software engineering methods to validate code quality.