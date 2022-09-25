Ansible: Up and Running, 3rd Edition

Book description
Among the many configuration management tools available, Ansible has some distinct advantages: It's minimal in nature. You don't need to install anything on your nodes. And it has an easy learning curve. With this updated third edition, you'll quickly learn how to be productive with this tool, whether you're a developer deploying code to production or a system administrator looking for a better automation solution.
Authors Bas Meijer, Lorin Hochstein, and Rene Moser show you how to write playbooks (Ansible's configuration management scripts), manage remote servers, and explore the tool's real power: built-in declarative modules. You'll learn how Ansible has all the functionality you need and the simplicity you desire.
- Explore Ansible configuration management and deployment
- Learn how to apply Ansible best practices
- Understand how to use the new collections format
- Create a local development environment
- Generate reusable Ansible content for open source middleware
- Build container images, images for cloud instances, and cloud computing instances
Ready to use Ansible for mission-critical work? With this new edition, you'll learn how to eliminate the guesswork and assumptions when using software engineering methods to validate code quality.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introduction
- A Note About Versions
- Ansible: What Is It Good For?
- How Ansible Works
- What’s So Great About Ansible?
- Is Ansible Too Simple?
- What Do I Need to Know?
- What Isn’t Covered
- Installing Ansible
- Setting Up a Server for Testing
- Moving Forward
- 2. Playbooks: A Beginning
-
3. Inventory: Describing Your Servers
- Inventory/Hosts Files
- Behavioral Inventory Parameters
- Groups and Groups and Groups
- Hosts and Group Variables: Inside the Inventory
- Host and Group Variables: In Their Own Files
- Dynamic Inventory
- Breaking the Inventory into Multiple Files
- Adding Entries at Runtime with add_host and group_by
-
4. Variables and Facts
- Defining Variables in Playbooks
- Viewing the Values of Variables
- Registering Variables
- Facts
- Using set_fact to Define a New Variable
- Built-in Variables
- Setting Variables on the Command Line
- Precedence
- 5. Introducing Mezzanine: Our Test Application
-
6. Deploying Mezzanine with Ansible
- Listing Tasks in a Playbook
- Organization of Deployed Files
- Variables and Secret Variables
- Installing Multiple Packages
- Adding the Become Clause to a Task
- Updating the Apt Cache
- Checking Out the Project Using Git
- Installing Mezzanine and Other Packages into a Virtual Environment
- Complex Arguments in Tasks: A Brief Digression
- Configuring the Database
- Generating the local_settings.py File from a Template
- Running django-manage Commands
- Running Custom Python Scripts in the Context of the Application
- Enabling the Nginx Configuration
- Installing TLS Certificates
- Installing Twitter Cron Job
- The Full Playbook
- Running the Playbook Against a Vagrant Machine
- Troubleshooting
- Deploying Mezzanine on Multiple Machines
-
7. Roles: Scaling Up Your Playbooks
- Basic Structure of a Role
- Example: Deploying Mezzanine with Roles
- Creating Role Files and Directories with ansible-galaxy
- Dependent Roles
- Ansible Galaxy
-
8. Complex Playbooks
- Dealing with Badly Behaved Commands: changed_when and failed_when
- Filters
- Lookups
- More Complicated Loops
- Loop Controls
- Imports and Includes
- Blocks
- Error Handling with Blocks
- Encrypting Sensitive Data with Vault
-
9. Customizing Hosts, Runs, and Handlers
- Patterns for Specifying Hosts
- Limiting Which Hosts Run
- Running a Task on the Control Machine
- Manually Gathering Facts
- Retrieving an IP Address from the Host
- Running on One Host at a Time
- Running on a Batch of Hosts at a Time
- Running Only Once
- Limiting Which Tasks Run
- Running Strategies
- Advanced Handlers
- 10. Callback Plugins
-
11. Making Ansible Go Even Faster
- SSH Multiplexing and ControlPersist
- More SSH Tuning
- Pipelining
- Mitogen for Ansible
- Fact Caching
- Parallelism
- Concurrent Tasks with Async
-
12. Custom Modules
- Example: Checking That You Can Reach a Remote Server
- Using the Script Module Instead of Writing Your Own
- can_reach as a Module
- Should You Develop A Module?
- Where to Put Your Custom Modules
- How Ansible Invokes Modules
- Expected Outputs
- Implementing Modules in Python
- Documenting Your Module
- Debugging Your Module
- Implementing the Module in Bash
- Specifying an Alternative Location for Bash
- Example Modules
-
13. Ansible and Containers
- Kubernetes
- Docker Application Life Cycle
- Registries
- Ansible and Docker
- Connecting to the Docker Daemon
- Example Application: Ghost
- Running A Docker Container Our Local Machine
- Building an Image from a Dockerfile
- Pushing Our Image to the Docker Registry
- Orchestrating Multiple Containers on Our Local Machine
- Querying Local Images
- Deploying the Dockerized Application
- Conclusion
- 14. Quality Assurance with Molecule
- 15. Collections
-
16. Debugging Ansible Playbooks
- Humane Error Messages
- Debugging SSH Issues
- Common SSH Challenges
- The Debug Module
- Playbook Debugger
- The Assert Module
- Checking Your Playbook Before Execution
- Limiting Which Tasks Run
-
17. Ansible Automation Platform
- Subscription Models
- What Ansible Automation Platform Solves
- RESTful API
- AWX.AWX
- Using Containers to run Ansible
- 18. Vagrant
- 19. Managing Windows Hosts
- 20. Creating Images
-
21. Cloud Infrastructure
- Terminology
- Specifying Credentials
- Prerequisite: Boto3 Python Library
- Dynamic Inventory
- Defining Dynamic Groups with Tags
- Virtual Private Clouds
- Configuring ansible.cfg for Use with ec2
- Launching New Instances
- EC2 Key Pairs
- Security Groups
- Getting the Latest AMI
- Create a New Instance and Add it to a Group
- Waiting for the Server to Come Up
- Putting It All Together
- Specifying a Virtual Private Cloud
- Other Modules
- 22. CI/CD and Ansible
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Ansible: Up and Running, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098109080
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …