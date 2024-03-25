Book description
Learn how to manage Kubernetes clusters and application configurations with Argo CD, the easy-to-use open source GitOps engine. With this practical book, development teams will quickly gain a foundational understanding of Argo CD for deploying and managing containerized applications - without having to be a Kubernetes expert, and without needing full access to the Kubernetes system.
With the adoption of Kubernetes, the ability to effectively manage platform configurations has become a paramount concern. Authors Andrew Block from Red Hat and Christian Hernandez from Codefresh show you how to apply GitOps practices with Argo CD to manage one or even thousands of Kubernetes environments with confidence. You'll start with a basic understanding of the Argo CD technology and quickly learn how to achieve faster and more secure deployments.
With this book, you will:
- Learn the basics of applying GitOps principles to your Kubernetes environments
- Use Argo CD to manage Kubernetes configurations as well as the applications you deploy to the platform
- Manage the configurations of a single Kubernetes cluster or thousands of clusters
- Deploy Kubernetes resources using tools such as Kustomize and Helm
- Understand the importance of managing sensitive material and resources
- Title: Argo CD: Up and Running
- Author(s):
- Release date: March 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098141981
