Book description
Remove your doubts about AI and explore how this technology can be future-proofed using blockchain's smart contracts and tamper-evident ledgers. With this practical book, system architects, software engineers, and systems solution specialists will learn how enterprise blockchain provides permanent provenance of AI, removes the mystery, and allows you to validate AI before it's ever used.
Authors Karen Kilroy, Deepak Bhatta, and Lynn Riley explain that, while it sounds exciting, AI's ability to change itself through program synthesis could take the technology beyond human control. With this book, you'll learn an efficient way to solve this problem by building simple blockchain controls for verifying, tracking, tracing, auditing, and even reversing AI.
- Learn how to create and power AI marketplaces with blockchain
- Understand why and how to implement on-chain AI governance
- Control AI by learning methods to tether it to blockchain networks
- Use blockchain cryptoanchors to detect common AI hacks
- Learn methods for reversing tethered AI
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Why Build a Blockchain Truth Machine for AI?
- Dissecting AI’s Trust Deficit
- Machine Learning Concerns
- Attacks and Failures
- Blockchain as an AI Tether
- What’s Next?
-
2. Blockchain Controls for AI
- Four Blockchain Controls
- Blockchain Control 1: Pre-establish Identity and Workflow Criteria for People and Systems
- Blockchain Control 2: Distribute Tamper-Evident Verification
- Blockchain Control 3: Govern, Instruct, and Inhibit Intelligent Agents
- Blockchain Control 4: Show Authenticity Through User-Viewable Provenance
- Summary
-
3. User Interfaces
- Design Thinking
- Blockchain Tethered AI User Interfaces
- Third Party Systems
- BTA System security
- Implementing your Blockchain-Tethered AI’s UI
- 4. Plan Your BTA
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Blockchain Tethered AI
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098130534
