Blockchain Tethered AI

by Karen Kilroy, Deepak Bhatta, Lynn Riley
Released May 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098130534

Book description

Remove your doubts about AI and explore how this technology can be future-proofed using blockchain's smart contracts and tamper-evident ledgers. With this practical book, system architects, software engineers, and systems solution specialists will learn how enterprise blockchain provides permanent provenance of AI, removes the mystery, and allows you to validate AI before it's ever used.

Authors Karen Kilroy, Deepak Bhatta, and Lynn Riley explain that, while it sounds exciting, AI's ability to change itself through program synthesis could take the technology beyond human control. With this book, you'll learn an efficient way to solve this problem by building simple blockchain controls for verifying, tracking, tracing, auditing, and even reversing AI.

  • Learn how to create and power AI marketplaces with blockchain
  • Understand why and how to implement on-chain AI governance
  • Control AI by learning methods to tether it to blockchain networks
  • Use blockchain cryptoanchors to detect common AI hacks
  • Learn methods for reversing tethered AI

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Why Does AI Need to Be Tethered?
    2. What You Will Learn
    3. Why We Wrote this Book
    4. A Note to Future Generations
    5. Conventions Used in This Book
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
  2. 1. Why Build a Blockchain Truth Machine for AI?
    1. Dissecting AI’s Trust Deficit
      1. Purpose
      2. Intended Domain
      3. Training Data
      4. Models and Algorithms
      5. Inputs and Outputs
      6. Performance Metrics
      7. Bias
      8. Optimal and Poor Conditions
      9. Explanation
      10. Contacts
    2. Machine Learning Concerns
      1. Black Box Algorithms
      2. Data Quality, Outliers and Edge Cases
      3. Supervised v. Unsupervised ML
      4. Reinforcement Learning and Deep Learning
      5. Program Synthesis
      6. Superintelligent Agents
      7. Technological Singularity
    3. Attacks and Failures
      1. Model/Data Drift
      2. Adversarial Data Attacks
      3. Risk and Liability
    4. Blockchain as an AI Tether
      1. Enterprise Blockchain
      2. Distributed, Linked Blocks
      3. Trust and Transparency
      4. Defining Your Use Case
      5. Audit Trail
      6. Local Memory Bank
      7. Shared Memory Bank
      8. Four Controls
      9. Case Study: Oracle AIoT and Blockchain
    5. What’s Next?
  3. 2. Blockchain Controls for AI
    1. Four Blockchain Controls
    2. Blockchain Control 1: Pre-establish Identity and Workflow Criteria for People and Systems
      1. Establish and Maintain Identity for Participants
      2. Predetermined Workflow Among Participants
    3. Blockchain Control 2: Distribute Tamper-Evident Verification
      1. Using Crypto Anchors to Verify Data Sets, Models, and Pipelines
      2. Using Blockchain to Detect Common AI Hacks
      3. Federated Learning and Blockchain
      4. Model Marketplaces
    4. Blockchain Control 3: Govern, Instruct, and Inhibit Intelligent Agents
      1. Establishing a Governance Group
      2. Implementing On-Chain Governance
      3. Developing Compliant Intelligent Agents
    5. Blockchain Control 4: Show Authenticity Through User-Viewable Provenance
      1. Ways a Consumer Can Decide if to Trust AI or Not
    6. Summary
  4. 3. User Interfaces
    1. Design Thinking
      1. Web Interfaces
    2. Blockchain Tethered AI User Interfaces
      1. Access Levels
      2. Support-level Interface
      3. Traceability and Transparency
      4. Smartphone and Tablet Apps
      5. Email and Text Notifications
      6. Spreadsheets
    3. Third Party Systems
      1. Working with APIs
      2. Integrated Hardware
      3. Additional AI Developer UIs
    4. BTA System security
    5. Implementing your Blockchain-Tethered AI’s UI
  5. 4. Plan Your BTA
    1. Gather Requirements
    2. BTA Use Case
      1. Scenario
      2. Testing the Four Blockchain Controls
    3. Blockchain Requirements
      1. Participants
      2. Assets
      3. Transactions
      4. Smart Contracts
      5. Audit Trail
    4. Application Architecture
    5. Summary
  6. About the Authors

