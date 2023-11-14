C# 12 in a Nutshell

Book description
When you have questions about C# 12 or .NET 8, this best-selling guide has the answers you need. C# is a language of unusual flexibility and breadth, and with its continual growth, there's always so much more to learn. In the tradition of O'Reilly's Nutshell guides, this thoroughly updated edition is simply the best one-volume reference to the C# language available today.
Aimed at intermediate and advanced programmers, this is a book whose explanations get straight to the point, covering C#, the CLR, and the core .NET libraries in depth without long intros or bloated samples.
- Get up to speed on C# from syntax and variables to advanced topics such as pointers, closures, and patterns
- Dig deep into LINQ, with three chapters dedicated to the topic
- Explore concurrency and asynchrony, advanced threading, and parallel programming
- Work with .NET features including regular expressions, networking, assemblies, spans, cryptography, and reflection.emit
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introducing C# and .NET
- Object Orientation
- Type Safety
- Memory Management
- Platform Support
- CLRs, BCLs, and Runtimes
- A Brief History of C#
-
2. C# Language Basics
- A First C# Program
- Syntax
- Type Basics
- Numeric Types
- Boolean Type and Operators
- Strings and Characters
- Arrays
- Variables and Parameters
- Expressions and Operators
- Null Operators
- Statements
- Namespaces
-
3. Creating Types in C#
- Classes
- Inheritance
- The object Type
- Structs
- Access Modifiers
- Interfaces
- Enums
- Nested Types
-
Generics
- Generic Types
- Why Generics Exist
- Generic Methods
- Declaring Type Parameters
- typeof and Unbound Generic Types
- The default Generic Value
- Generic Constraints
- Subclassing Generic Types
- Self-Referencing Generic Declarations
- Static Data
- Type Parameters and Conversions
- Covariance
- Contravariance
- C# Generics Versus C++ Templates
-
4. Advanced C#
- Delegates
- Events
- Lambda Expressions
- Anonymous Methods
- try Statements and Exceptions
- Enumeration and Iterators
- Nullable Value Types
- Nullable Reference Types
- Extension Methods
- Anonymous Types
- Tuples
- Records
- Patterns
- Attributes
- Caller Info Attributes
- Dynamic Binding
- Operator Overloading
- Static Polymorphism
- Unsafe Code and Pointers
- Preprocessor Directives
- XML Documentation
-
5. .NET Overview
- Runtime Targets and TFMs
- .NET Standard
- Reference Assemblies
- Runtime and C# Language Versions
-
The CLR and BCL
- System Types
- Text Processing
- Collections
- Querying
- XML and JSON
- Diagnostics
- Concurrency and Asynchrony
- Streams and Input/Output
- Networking
- Assemblies, Reflection, and Attributes
- Dynamic Programming
- Cryptography
- Advanced Threading
- Parallel Programming
- Span<T> and Memory<T>
- Native and COM Interoperability
- Regular Expressions
- Serialization
- The Roslyn Compiler
- Application Layers
-
6. .NET Fundamentals
- String and Text Handling
- Dates and Times
- Dates and Time Zones
- Formatting and Parsing
- Standard Format Strings and Parsing Flags
- Other Conversion Mechanisms
- Globalization
- Working with Numbers
- Enums
- The Guid Struct
- Equality Comparison
- Order Comparison
- Utility Classes
-
7. Collections
- Enumeration
- The ICollection and IList Interfaces
- The Array Class
- Lists, Queues, Stacks, and Sets
- Dictionaries
- Customizable Collections and Proxies
- Immutable Collections
- Frozen Collections
- Plugging in Equality and Order
-
8. LINQ Queries
- Getting Started
- Fluent Syntax
- Query Expressions
- Deferred Execution
- Subqueries
- Composition Strategies
- Projection Strategies
- Interpreted Queries
- EF Core
- Building Query Expressions
-
9. LINQ Operators
- Overview
- Filtering
- Projecting
- Joining
- Ordering
- Grouping
- Set Operators
- Conversion Methods
- Element Operators
- Aggregation Methods
- Quantifiers
- Generation Methods
-
10. LINQ to XML
- Architectural Overview
- X-DOM Overview
- Instantiating an X-DOM
- Navigating and Querying
- Updating an X-DOM
- Working with Values
- Documents and Declarations
- Names and Namespaces
- Annotations
- Projecting into an X-DOM
-
11. Other XML and JSON Technologies
- XmlReader
- XmlWriter
- Patterns for Using XmlReader/XmlWriter
- Working with JSON
-
12. Disposal and Garbage Collection
- IDisposable, Dispose, and Close
- Automatic Garbage Collection
- Finalizers
- How the GC Works
- Managed Memory Leaks
- Weak References
-
13. Diagnostics
- Conditional Compilation
- Debug and Trace Classes
- Debugger Integration
- Processes and Process Threads
- StackTrace and StackFrame
- Windows Event Logs
- Performance Counters
- The Stopwatch Class
- Cross-Platform Diagnostic Tools
-
14. Concurrency and Asynchrony
- Introduction
- Threading
- Tasks
- Principles of Asynchrony
- Asynchronous Functions in C#
- Asynchronous Patterns
- Obsolete Patterns
-
15. Streams and I/O
- Stream Architecture
- Using Streams
- Stream Adapters
- Compression Streams
- Working with ZIP Files
- Working with Tar Files
- File and Directory Operations
- OS Security
- Memory-Mapped Files
-
16. Networking
- Network Architecture
- Addresses and Ports
- URIs
- HttpClient
- Writing an HTTP Server
- Using DNS
- Sending Mail with SmtpClient
- Using TCP
- Receiving POP3 Mail with TCP
-
17. Assemblies
- What’s in an Assembly
- Strong Names and Assembly Signing
- Assembly Names
- Authenticode Signing
- Resources and Satellite Assemblies
- Loading, Resolving, and Isolating Assemblies
-
18. Reflection and Metadata
- Reflecting and Activating Types
- Reflecting and Invoking Members
- Reflecting Assemblies
- Working with Attributes
- Dynamic Code Generation
- Emitting Assemblies and Types
- Emitting Type Members
- Emitting Generic Methods and Types
- Awkward Emission Targets
- Parsing IL
- 19. Dynamic Programming
- 20. Cryptography
-
21. Advanced Threading
- Synchronization Overview
- Exclusive Locking
- Locking and Thread Safety
- Nonexclusive Locking
- Signaling with Event Wait Handles
- The Barrier Class
- Lazy Initialization
- Thread-Local Storage
- Timers
-
22. Parallel Programming
- Why PFX?
- PLINQ
- The Parallel Class
- Task Parallelism
- Working with AggregateException
- Concurrent Collections
- BlockingCollection<T>
- 23. Span<T> and Memory<T>
-
24. Native and COM Interoperability
- Calling into Native DLLs
- Type and Parameter Marshaling
- Callbacks from Unmanaged Code
- Simulating a C Union
- Shared Memory
- Mapping a Struct to Unmanaged Memory
- COM Interoperability
- Calling a COM Component from C#
- Embedding Interop Types
- Exposing C# Objects to COM
-
25. Regular Expressions
- Regular Expression Basics
- Quantifiers
- Zero-Width Assertions
- Groups
- Replacing and Splitting Text
- Cookbook Regular Expressions
- Regular Expressions Language Reference
- Index
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: C# 12 in a Nutshell
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098147440
You might also like
book
C# 12 Pocket Reference
Looking for quick answers for using C# 12? This tightly focused and practical guide tells you …
book
Essential C# 12.0, 8th Edition
The Comprehensive, Expert Guide to C# 12.0 for Programmers at All Levels Updated for the Microsoft …
book
Introducing Functional Programming Using C#: Leveraging a New Perspective for OOP Developers
Understand the power of C#, a multi-paradigm language. This book will help you learn, analyze, and …
book
Metaprogramming in C#
Developing software can be very hard and often increasingly harder over time. Within the .NET runtime …