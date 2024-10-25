Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Study Guide, 2nd Edition

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Study Guide, 2nd Edition

by Benjamin Muschko
Released October 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098152840

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Developers with the ability to operate, troubleshoot, and monitor applications in Kubernetes are in high demand today. To meet this need, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation created a certification exam to establish a developer's credibility and value in the job market for work in a Kubernetes environment.

The Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam format is different from the typical multiple-choice format of other certifications. Instead, the CKAD is performance-based and requires deep knowledge under immense time pressure.

Updated to reflect revisions to the official curriculum made in September 2022, this revised study guide takes you through all the topics you need to fully prepare for the exam. Author Benjamin Muschko also shares his personal experience and tips.

  • Learn when and how to apply Kubernetes's concepts to manage an application
  • Understand the objectives, abilities, tips, and tricks needed to pass the CKAD exam
  • Explore the ins and outs of the kubectl command-line tool
  • Solve real-world Kubernetes problems in a hands-on command-line environment
  • Navigate and solve questions during the CKAD exam
  • New topics include: Deployment strategies, the Helm package manager, resources that extend
  • Kubernetes (CRD), building container images, and more

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. I. Introduction
  2. 1. Exam Details and Resources
    1. Kubernetes Certification Learning Path
      1. Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA)
      2. Kubernetes and Cloud Native Security Associate (KCSA)
      3. Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD)
      4. Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)
      5. Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS)
    2. Exam Objectives
    3. Curriculum
      1. Application Design and Build
      2. Application Deployment
      3. Application Observability and Maintenance
      4. Application Environment, Configuration and Security
      5. Services & Networking
    4. Involved Kubernetes Primitives
    5. Documentation
    6. Exam Environment and Tips
    7. Candidate Skills
    8. Time Management
    9. Command-Line Tips and Tricks
      1. Setting a Context and Namespace
      2. Using the Alias for kubectl
      3. Using kubectl Command Auto-Completion
      4. Internalize Resource Short Names
    10. Practicing and Practice Exams
    11. Summary
  3. 2. Kubernetes in a Nutshell
    1. What is Kubernetes?
    2. Features
    3. High-Level Architecture
      1. Control Plane Node Components
      2. Common Node Components
    4. Advantages
    5. Summary
  4. 3. Interacting with Kubernetes
    1. API Primitives and Objects
    2. Using kubectl
    3. Managing Objects
      1. Imperative Object Management
      2. Declarative Object Management
      3. Hybrid Approach
      4. Which Approach to Use?
    4. Summary
  5. II. Application Design and Build
  6. 4. Containers
    1. Container Terminology
    2. Containerizing a Java-Based Application
      1. Writing a Dockerfile
      2. Building the Container Image
      3. Listing Container Images
      4. Running the Container
      5. Listing Containers
      6. Interacting with the Container
      7. Publishing the Container Image
      8. Saving and Loading a Container Image
    3. Going Further
    4. Summary
    5. Exam Essentials
    6. Sample Exercises
  7. 5. Pods and Namespaces
    1. Working with Pods
      1. Creating Pods
      2. Listing Pods
      3. Pod Life Cycle Phases
      4. Rendering Pod Details
      5. Accessing Logs of a Pod
      6. Executing a Command in Container
      7. Creating a Temporary Pod
      8. Using a Pod’s IP Address for Network Communication
      9. Configuring Pods
      10. Deleting a Pod
    2. Working with Namespaces
      1. Listing Namespaces
      2. Creating and Using a Namespace
      3. Setting a Namespace Preference
      4. Deleting a Namespace
    3. Summary
    4. Exam Essentials
    5. Sample Exercises
  8. 6. Jobs and CronJobs
    1. Working with Jobs
      1. Creating and Inspecting Jobs
      2. Job Operation Types
      3. Restart Behavior
    2. Working with CronJobs
      1. Creating and Inspecting CronJobs
      2. Configuring Retained Job History
    3. Summary
    4. Exam Essentials
    5. Sample Exercises
  9. 7. Volumes
    1. Working with Storage
      1. Volume Types
      2. Ephemeral Volumes
      3. Persistent Volumes
      4. Storage Classes
    2. Summary
    3. Exam Essentials
    4. Sample Exercises
  10. 8. Multi-Container Pods
    1. Defining Multiple Containers in a Pod
    2. Init Containers
    3. The Sidecar Pattern
    4. The Adapter Pattern
    5. The Ambassador Pattern
    6. Summary
    7. Exam Essentials
    8. Sample Exercises
  11. 9. Labels and Annotations
    1. Working with Labels
      1. Declaring Labels
      2. Inspecting Labels
      3. Modifying Labels for a Live Object
      4. Using Label Selectors
      5. Recommended Labels
    2. Working with Annotations
      1. Declaring Annotations
      2. Inspecting Annotations
      3. Modifying Annotations for a Live Object
      4. Reserved Annotations
    3. Summary
    4. Exam Essentials
    5. Sample Exercises
  12. About the Author

Product information

  • Title: Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Study Guide, 2nd Edition
  • Author(s): Benjamin Muschko
  • Release date: October 2024
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098152840