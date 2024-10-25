Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Study Guide, 2nd Edition

Book description
Developers with the ability to operate, troubleshoot, and monitor applications in Kubernetes are in high demand today. To meet this need, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation created a certification exam to establish a developer's credibility and value in the job market for work in a Kubernetes environment.
The Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exam format is different from the typical multiple-choice format of other certifications. Instead, the CKAD is performance-based and requires deep knowledge under immense time pressure.
Updated to reflect revisions to the official curriculum made in September 2022, this revised study guide takes you through all the topics you need to fully prepare for the exam. Author Benjamin Muschko also shares his personal experience and tips.
- Learn when and how to apply Kubernetes's concepts to manage an application
- Understand the objectives, abilities, tips, and tricks needed to pass the CKAD exam
- Explore the ins and outs of the kubectl command-line tool
- Solve real-world Kubernetes problems in a hands-on command-line environment
- Navigate and solve questions during the CKAD exam
- New topics include: Deployment strategies, the Helm package manager, resources that extend
- Kubernetes (CRD), building container images, and more
Table of contents
- I. Introduction
-
1. Exam Details and Resources
- Kubernetes Certification Learning Path
- Exam Objectives
- Curriculum
- Involved Kubernetes Primitives
- Documentation
- Exam Environment and Tips
- Candidate Skills
- Time Management
- Command-Line Tips and Tricks
- Practicing and Practice Exams
- Summary
- 2. Kubernetes in a Nutshell
- 3. Interacting with Kubernetes
- II. Application Design and Build
-
4. Containers
- Container Terminology
- Containerizing a Java-Based Application
- Going Further
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
-
5. Pods and Namespaces
- Working with Pods
- Working with Namespaces
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
- 6. Jobs and CronJobs
- 7. Volumes
- 8. Multi-Container Pods
-
9. Labels and Annotations
- Working with Labels
- Working with Annotations
- Summary
- Exam Essentials
- Sample Exercises
- Title: Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) Study Guide, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098152840
