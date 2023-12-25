Communication Patterns

Communication Patterns

by Jacqui Read
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098140526

Book description

Having a great idea or design is not enough to make your software project succeed. If you want stakeholders to buy into your design and teams to collaborate and contribute to the vision, you also need to communicate effectively. In this practical book, author Jacqui Read shows you how to successfully present your architecture and get stakeholders to jump on board.

Misunderstanding and lack of buy-in leads to increasing costs, unmet requirements, and an architecture that is not what you intended. Through constructive examples and patterns, this book shows you how to create documentation and diagrams that actually get the message across to the different audiences you'll face.

This book shows you how to:

  • Design diagrams and documentation appropriate to your expected audience, intended message, and project stage
  • Create documentation and diagrams that are accessible to those with varying roles, needs, or disabilities
  • Master written, verbal, and nonverbal communication to succeed in technical settings
  • Apply the communication patterns presented in this book in real-world projects and software designs
  • Communicate and collaborate with distributed teams to successfully design and document software and technical projects

